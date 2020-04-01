A “really weird new normal”: parents and students are trying to learn at home in the midst of a pandemic

As Canadian parents and guardians face the harsh reality of school closings underway this spring due to COVID-19, an patchwork patchwork of provincial plans has grown to try to implement distance learning for a wide range of students.

When Alberta announced that its schools would be closed indefinitely in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Danielle Fortin admitted that she considered the decision to be “fairly drastic”.

Now that coronavirus cases in Canada have increased dramatically, the mother of two from Red Deer, Alberta, appreciates this decision – and the speed with which his province adopted a home learning framework.

“Now that we are there” and seeing that the physical isolation measures are likely to continue in the spring, “it makes a lot of sense,” said Fortin, whose children, ages 8 and 11, are using online resources. and connect with others via video chat.

“It will take a long time for families, children and parents to adapt to this really bizarre new normal that we are going through,” said Fortin, who added that “it wouldn’t make sense to precipitate”.

Scarlett Fortin, 11, studies at home in Red Deer, Alberta. (Submitted by Danielle Fortin)

However, with the exception of a few provinces, Janet Chisholm is frustrated by what she sees as the slow progress Ontario has made in implementing its own home learning plan.

Ontario, which includes the largest school board in Canada (the Toronto District School Board), released details of his home learning plan on Tuesday – “but I think it’s a bit late,” said Chisholm.

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce “has used the term ‘lightning speed’ twice and I would say that we have been out of school for a while now. I would not describe the answer as lightning speed…. We had to teach our children or manage it by ourselves for the past week and a half already. “

An earlier learning portal in Ontario was not what the mom of two, whose children were eight and ten, expected. Chisholm called it “a non-plan” who simply listed links online and “didn’t do a very good job of giving us advice on how to be a teacher.”

“We are not educators and we should not be expected to graduate teaching overnight and try to develop a curriculum ourselves.”

Janet Chisholm helps her two sons with homework at their Toronto home. (Submitted by Janet Chisholm)

As Downtown Toronto Resident Recognizes Ontario’s Caution By Extending Public School Closures For At Least One Month, “We Would Like To See Our Children Go Back To School On May 4,” she declared.

“I know other provinces have already ended the year and I think I would be disappointed if they did.”

While some provincial governments have canceled classroom learning indefinitely, others have taken a wait-and-see approach and, so far, have closed the school doors until May.

Some provinces have set specific goals (such as providing hours of work by age on targeted topics), instructing teachers to contact students and families (online or by phone), or publishing learning resources at home . Others say they are still figuring out exactly how to continue delivering their curriculum to students.

The Equity Challenge

A major challenge is to ensure that all of the resources at home or the shared program are available to all students, some of whom may not have access to the Internet, digital devices or adult support at home.

It is essential that educators take equity into account and ensure that students of all socioeconomic divisions have access to what they need – especially now, said Matt Fabbri, a teacher at a public high school in Winnipeg.

“Many of our children are struggling with mental health issues and even that point of simply having regular interaction with their teachers – sometimes it’s the only regular thing they have everyday,” said Fabbri, a Nelson McIntyre Collegiate teacher who says getting in touch and staying in touch with students has been a priority.

“This time is to really check with our kids and not ask” Hey, how are your homework? “but just ask” Hey, how are you? Do you work? Do you talk to people or are you locked in your house with no one to talk to? “”

“We are teachers and we can manage”

Rather than dwelling on the notes, his immediate concern is that his students can learn and demonstrate what they have learned. He and his colleagues have divided their process into three concepts: encouraging students to work on existing skills, discovering new supports that they will eventually learn at the start of the school year, and exploring on their own.

“As a teacher, I’m not concerned that all students reach a common percentage point, but rather their own personal growth charts. Are they moving to the right?”

For example, for younger students up to grade 8, “any kind of engaged learning is going to be great for them,” said Fabbri.

Winnipeg public school teacher Matt Fabbri communicates with students in a variety of ways, including online video, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Submitted by Matt Fabbri)

Meanwhile, for high school students, he said, parents and guardians should “engage them in what they are learning right now.” Hey, what documentary did you watch today? What article did you read today? What new thing have you learned today? “And don’t accept the monosyllabic answers.”

Fabbri and his colleagues are also trying to take advantage of technology. One streams an hour-long physical education class on Instagram, while another streams a chemistry class live from his home office. Others have changed things to offer classes and “office hours” Monday through Friday through apps like Zoom.

As Fabbri juggles teaching “trying to prepare emails and learn Zoom and [make] telephone calls touching the base with children and parents “, he also supervises three children of his own (ages four, eight and 10) who are learning at home.

“We are teachers and we can manage,” he said. “We will find ways to help our students manage this. It is our job.”

“Things are changing before our eyes”

Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced this unprecedented moment of change, it could lead to better online learning in Canada, said Marina Milner-Bolotin, associate professor of education at the University of British Columbia.

“Education is such a huge field and it has huge inertia. Now we can see that things are changing before our eyes,” said Milner-Bolotin, who has been teaching online for over 10 years.

“I see a line of money here: that people are starting to take technology much more seriously after this crisis.”

Noting that she has been rejected by colleagues who call online learning impersonal, she predicts that in the coming weeks, “incredible teachers who know how to teach online … will support teachers who are hesitant”.

Marina Milner-Bolotin, Associate Professor of Education at the University of British Columbia, believes that this period could lead to the development of online education in Canada. (CBC)

The Vancouver-based educator points out, however, that effective e-learning does not mean links, websites, and “offloading a lot of resources on parents.” This requires real support, the provincial ministers of education providing teachers with specific online pedagogical training and calling on experts for their further training.

“This is going to be a boom for online education,” said Milner-Bolotin, stressing that e-learning can connect distant students with specialist teachers and extend more courses to a wider range of children.

“Many people will realize the power of online education.”

Shannon Rogers, a mother of four in Calgary, is concerned about decisions made by school authorities in recent weeks. His oldest, for example, is linked to high school and he fears being prepared. She also wonders about “shortness of breath” herself. She reduced her own workload to focus on educating her children.

“It’s a lot of trying to get your kids home school. I’m obviously not a teacher, so it’s not a skill set that I have,” she said, wondering if she could keep her kids on task and “progress confidently.”

What she is satisfied with is the way Alberta teachers, principals and education officials have adapted to the pandemic.

“One of the children’s teachers sent a video, for example, to say hello to the children and somehow encourage them to continue the work they had already done … They are doing their best. I think that it was really quite remarkable. “