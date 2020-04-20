A Russian jet vibrates an American spy plane over the Mediterranean, 2nd meeting of this type in 4 days

the US Navy announced that a Russian A fighter jet approached too close for comfort while flying near an American P-8 reconnaissance aircraft over the Mediterranean on Sunday.

Officials with the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet stated that the Russian jet, incompatible with good piloting and universal flight rules, approached within 25 feet of the P-8 during a flight in international airspace. The jet approached twice too close to the P-8 over a period of 100 minutes, they said.

The second interception was deemed unsafe and unprofessional, exposing the P-8 to wake turbulence and jet exhaust.

The Navy, which tweeted a video of the incident, said the American plane “operated in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity”.

His the second time in four days a Russian fighter plane vibrated an American spy plane over the Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, the Navy accused another Russian plane of a similar “dangerous” high-speed maneuver when it crossed the nose of another American P-8 while it was “inverted” or while flying. towards.

“As the Russian plane flew in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible,” the statement said, citing the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents on and Over the High Seas. “We are waiting for ‘them that they behave in accordance with international standards established to guarantee security and prevent incidents.’

the Marine said the interception of the Russian SU-35 lasted 42 minutes, adding that the American plane P-8A Poseidon “operated in accordance with international law and did not cause this Russian activity”.