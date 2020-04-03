A small group of coronavirus patients have neurological symptoms: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A small percentage of coronavirus patients suffer from neurological problems like Stroke and convulsions, said a report.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, shortness of breath, and fever, but in rare cases, patients may experience an altered mental state, the New York Times reported.

At the end of last month in Michigan, a woman with coronavirus told her name to the doctors, but there was little else to supply. Brain scans showed swelling and inflammation. She has been diagnosed with acute necrotizing encephalopathy, a rare complication of certain viruses, including the flu, and remains in critical condition, according to the Times.

“The pattern of involvement, and how quickly it has progressed over the days, is consistent with viral inflammation in the brain,” Dr. Elissa Fory, neurologist at the Henry Ford Health System, told The Times. “This may indicate that the virus can invade the brain directly in rare circumstances.”

Earlier in March, a man with Parkinson’s who was later diagnosed with a coronavirus lost his ability to speak and had an attack.

Four older Connecticut patients, who had initially seen a doctor for neurological symptoms, but without a cough or fever, were also diagnosed with the virus.

Doctors in Italy have similarly documented patients with stroke, seizures and delirium.

“There is no brain fan,” says Dr. Sherry H-Y. Chou, a neurologist at the University of Pittsburgh medical school, told The Times. “If the lungs are broken, we can put the patient on a ventilator and hope for a cure. We don’t have that luxury with the brain. “

Doctors point out that the vast majority of coronavirus patients have no neurological symptoms, but more research is needed on the phenomenon.

“It could be as simple as low oxygen levels in the bloodstream,” speculated on symptoms as Dr. Robert Stevens, neurologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Similar symptoms have been reported in other countries, including China where doctors were the first to note them.

“New confusion or inability to create” is also one of the warning signs from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Frontera, neurologist at N.Y.U. Langone Health, told The Time symptoms may be subtle.

“You don’t feel better when you have a fever, but you should be able to interact normally,” she said. “You should be able to answer questions and have a normal conversation.”