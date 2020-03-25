A virus rages, a flame goes out: the Tokyo Games are reset for 2021

Even the Summer Olympics couldn’t resist the strength of the coronavirus. After weeks of coverage, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world’s biggest sporting event, a global extravagance that has been on the calendar for more than a century.

The Tokyo Games, scheduled for 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries and at a declared cost of $ 28 billion, was scheduled to start on July 24. They will now be postponed to 2021 at dates to be determined.

They will always be called the 2020 Olympic Games – a symbolic gesture which, according to the International Olympic Committee, will allow the Games to “remain a ray of hope”.

“I don’t think anyone was really prepared for this virus,” said American sprinter Noah Lyles, one of the best stars in the world in Tokyo. “You look at the history of the Olympic Games and see that it was generally the war that prevented the Olympic Games from happening.”

Only the First World War and the Second World War forced the cancellation of the Olympic Games; they were cleaned in 1916, 1940 and 1944.

Now, a microscopic virus that is wreaking havoc in everyday life around the planet, to say nothing of its sports program, has accomplished what no other virus (Zika in 2016), an act of terrorism (the murder of ‘The Israelis in Munich in 1972), the boycott (1980 and 1984), the threat of war (frequent) or even the real world war succeeded in postponing the games and pushing them into an odd year.

Quadruple Olympic hockey champion Hayley Wickenheiser, the first IOC member to criticize the organization’s longstanding refusal to change dates, called the postponement “a message that the athletes deserved to hear”.

“To all athletes: breathe, come together, take care of yourself and your families. Your time will come, ”she wrote on Twitter.

When will it be?

Nobody knows yet. This is largely why the IOC has refused to announce a postponement which is becoming more and more inevitable with each passing day. Major sports organizations, including World Athletics and the gymnastics, athletics and swimming federations in the United States, called for a postponement. The same is true for the main countries, including Canada, Brazil and Australia.

Even more convincing, the athletes raised their voices. They talked about the injustice of not being able to train, fearing that a trip out of the house could put them, or someone in their hometown, in danger. And what about their competitors, some on the other side of the world, who might not have as many restrictions and could be a step ahead? There was concern about the erosion of anti-doping protocols caused by virus restrictions and the qualification procedures that were disintegrating before their eyes.

“A bittersweet victory for the athletes,” said a group, Global Athlete, who called the decision. “On the one hand, their Olympic dreams have been put on hold. On the other hand, athletes have shown their power when they work together as a collective. ”

IOC President Thomas Bach guided the decision, the commission said on Sunday that the announcement could take up to four weeks. It took two days.

But make no mistake, there are still weeks of difficult planning ahead.

Many arenas, stadiums and hotels in Tokyo are under contract for matches organized from July 24 to August 9. It is possible to redo these arrangements, but it will have a cost. There are also considerations beyond the high end price tag. Among them: the billion dollars and more that the IOC was to receive from the broadcasting partner NBC; the millions of small athlete sponsorship contracts that are now in limbo; the budgets of the various national Olympic committees; the availability of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help.

“People have a hard time canceling weddings and canceling small tournaments, so imagine with the billions of dollars spent on them,” Olympic athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings told the Associated Press five times. “They have a grieving process to go through. They have so many moving parts to think about. “

There is also the issue of the international sports calendar. Almost all 33 sports on the Olympic program have key events, including world championships, on the calendar for 2021. The famous Hayward Field at the University of Oregon has been reconstructed and enlarged at a cost of approximately 200 million dollars to host next year’s world athletics championships. . Now this event will likely be postponed.

“Of course there will be challenges,” said Paul Doyle, an agent who represents about 50 Olympic athletes. “At the same time, that’s what had to happen.”

He met at a meeting between Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a handful of other executives from the IOC and the Japanese organizing committee.

The torch relay was one of the first victims of the IOC’s impeccably organized chronology. Organizers planned to start the trip across the host country in northeast Fukushima prefecture on Thursday, but without fans or a torchbearer. Instead, the flame will be stored and displayed, with its next movement to be determined later.

One of the hundreds of difficult changes that the IOC leaders will have to make in the weeks and months to come.

But the most difficult decision is behind them.

The unexpressed irony of it all is that when Japan won the games in 2013, it came on the strength of a campaign in which it positioned itself as “the safe pair of hands.” It was a time when the world was still coming out of the Great Recession, and the Olympic movement was particularly sensitive to the uncontrollable expenses that the Summer Games incurred.

Japan, like all the hosts before it, struggled to stay within budget. Nevertheless, seven years later, and without any fault on its part – in fact, Japan is one of the countries that seems to be avoiding the worst of coronaviruses – the people of Tokyo are watching their big plans for 2020 implode.

So by 2021. With regard to the Olympic world – and perhaps the world as a whole – it cannot arrive soon enough.