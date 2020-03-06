A woman who has brought thousands from age 97 with dementia owns an expensive lakefront cottage, downtown condo

The woman she said Took tens of thousands of dollars From the age of 97 with dementia, she needed a money and owned a waterfront cottage that said a neighbor was worth as much as $ 1 million.

The 73-year-old Teresa Gardiner received a total of $ 78,000 from Christine Fisher’s account between April and August 2018, and then $ 95, including a $ 20,000 check he wrote himself. received. Gardiner had a Fisher proxy.

Police charged Gardiner with six theft charges in July 2019, but the king dropped the charge in November when Fisher agreed to pay $ 20,000 in damages. “We have an obligation to withdraw if there is no reasonable prospect of a conviction,” Crown said.

Critics say that because the financial system has no protocol for monitoring persons with powers of attorney, it has revealed a gap in the system. And criminal cases often fall apart because victims cannot medically testify or have no will.

Gardiner, who states he has known Fischer for 50 years, told CBC News that Fischer, then 94, had begun to use Fischer in 2016 as he suffered from the early stages of dementia.

Fisher gave Gardiner a power of attorney on financial issues in 2017. (Submitted by Nancy Luis)

Fisher awarded Gardiner a power of attorney on financial issues in June 2017. One of the witnesses was another resident of Fisher’s senior resident.

Gardiner said Fisher wanted to get $ 78,000. Gardiner said her husband was ill and needed money.

“It was due to my husband’s health, and Chris knew it,” Gardiner told CBC News. “She knew my husband was very sick,” she said.

The property record indicates that Gardiner owns two properties. He received a $ 150,000 mortgage loan in January in a downtown Toronto condo and owned a cottage in the small town of Port Albert in Ont.

She and her husband Glen have owned cottages since the 90s. According to records, we took out a mortgage for $ 100,000 in 2000. Currently, real estate does not seem to have a mortgage.

They purchased the condominium in 1999.

“It’s a great place,” says Alison McKerhorn. Alison McElhorn has been a neighbor of Teresa’s cottage with her husband Mike for over 20 years.

Gardiner’s cottage in Port Albert, Ontario. Neighbors say the value of this asset is between $ 800,000 and $ 1 million. (Google Street View)

McElhorn says that the value of Gardiner’s property is largely on land. Over one-third of an hectare (less than an acre) adjacent to Port Albert Beach on Lake Huron is an area that was once named by National Geographic as one of the top ten sunsets in the world.

McElhorn said Gardiner was talking to sell the cottage.

“I personally know someone who said,” Name your price “, at which point they were talking between $ 800,000 and $ 1 million,” McElhone said. Was.

McElhorn said she stood stunned when she read a CBC News story about Gardiner earlier this week.

“When the article was first published, everyone dropped their chin,” she said.

“Port Albert is a very small town, and everyone talks about it.”