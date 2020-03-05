ABA’s “serious problem” in comment from Schumer’s Supreme Court

The American Bar Association said on Wednesday that it “has a serious problem.” comment Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., Senate leader. Outside the Supreme Court A direct threat to justice where they are sitting.

Schumaer rallied over a famous abortion case, which was unfolded internally. Schumer named Neil Gothach and Brett Kavanaugh to Associate Justice, and in a glowing speech, “You’ll unleash the whirlwind and pay the price. If you make these terrible decisions, you won’t know what hit you.” Said.

Justin Goodman, a Schumer spokesman, responded after issuing a statement on what Supreme Justice John Roberts called what he called a “threatening” comment. Goodman said that Schumaer was addressing Republicans when he said the “price” would be paid.

Goodman noted that Chief Judge has remained quiet in recent weeks when President Trump questioned the fairness of Judges Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

“Personal attacks on judges by elected officials, including the president, are simply inappropriate,” the ABA statement read. “Such comments challenge the reputation of the third equivalent branch of our government, the independence of the judiciary, and the personal security of the judiciary. It is never acceptable.”

Trump himself tweeted Schummer’s comment, “If a Republican does this, he or she will be arrested or bombed. You need to act seriously now!”

Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty, & Levin” said He wants Schumer “Approved by the Department of Justice, warned by the Senate, and investigated and further considered by the Senate Ethics Committee.”

“Individuals, as well as Senate Democratic leaders who are also lawyers, should not be spared from accountability for his abusive behavior,” Levin said.

Fox News Gregg Re, Joseph A. Wulfshon, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.