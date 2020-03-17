Abe could be a big loser if the Tokyo Olympics were canceled and postponed

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could be the biggest loser if the Tokyo Olympics do not take place in just over four months.

Abe has been committed to the success of the Olympic Games since he made great efforts to select Tokyo at a 2013 IOC meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tokyo was taken over Istanbul by presenting itself as a “pair of safe hands”.

It was also Abe who charmed the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, parading past 70,000 outlets as a Nintendo Super Mario game character.

Abe hopes to use the Tokyo Olympics as the cornerstone of his career as the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan. But the games are in doubt, even though the Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have repeatedly declared that they will continue on July 24 – as planned.

But the possibility of the first Olympic cancellation outside the war – or a postponement – is real in the face of the rapidly spreading virus that the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. The virus, of course, has turned the economy upside down, another bad sign for Abe.

“He (Abe) must certainly fear he won’t be in charge if the Olympics are delayed by a year,” said David Leheny, political scientist at Waseda University in Tokyo, in an interview with the Associated Press. . “He has really invested a lot in showing Japan to the world in the best possible light, and is extremely reluctant to give up on that.”

Leheny speculated that Abe’s term would probably not survive a cancellation or postponement. He has been implicated in corruption scandals and blamed for his slow response to the virus epidemic. However, its popularity increased by about 8 percentage points to 49.7% in a telephone survey released this week by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

In the same survey, 69.9% of respondents said “no” when asked if Tokyo “could host the Olympics as planned. Almost a quarter of the respondents thought that the games could be organized as planned.

“I think he is still attached to the hope that the epidemic will spread as quickly as it broke out,” said Leheny.

There are signs that this may not be the case and other safety issues of bringing together hundreds of thousands of athletes and fans in Tokyo.

“Who would like to be Prime Minister during the Olympic Games in which no one is participating because of a global pandemic,” added Leheny.

The IOC asked its headquarters staff in Lausanne, Switzerland this week to work from home until further notice. It also closed the Olympic Museum. In addition, the staff of the Madrid Olympic Broadcasting Service are invited to work from home. The IOC said staff members have not reported any cases of coronavirus.

An Irish bookmaker offers odds from 1 to 4 that the games will not open on July 24.

A small reception is scheduled for Friday when the Olympic flame arrives from Greece at an air base in northern Japan. The torch relay will officially start in Fukushima prefecture as scheduled on March 26 with severe limits on the size of the crowd.

“The IOC has repeatedly faced serious challenges in the final roadmap for the games,” Michael Payne, IOC marketing director for 20 years, told AP AP. “The experience has also reinforced at the IOC that you don’t jump the gun, no matter the media or political pressure.”

Payne said there was no reason to decide now, with the Olympics still four months away.

“As serious as it is, the final decision will only be taken much, much closer to the games because the situation can then be very different from what it is today,” said Payne, who still consults for the IOC. .

The IOC holds most of the leverage on any cancellation or postponement decision, which is set out in the host city contract signed in 2013 with the city of Tokyo and the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Billions are at stake in broadcasting and sponsorship agreements. Tokyo organizers also say they are officially spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, although a national audit committee says it’s twice as much.

John Coates, the IOC member who heads the Tokyo inspection team, told the Australian newspaper that the boycott of the Moscow Olympics was more worrying in 1980.

“There is less uncertainty than in 1980, I can tell you,” Coates told the newspaper.

In an exclusive interview last month with AP, former IOC vice-president Dick Pound speculated that the Olympic governing body should announce a decision by the end of May. Pound suggested that cancellation was the most realistic option.

Others suggested postponement as a likely option if the IOC can reach a financial agreement with broadcasters, sponsors, sports federations, athletes and 200 national Olympic committees. Most have long-term relationships with the IOC and are encouraged to move forward.

It has also been suggested to organize Olympic Games in empty places.

“Postponing the games is, I fear, the only option if the government, on the advice of WHO and others, concludes that the risk of hosting spectators is too great,” said at NAP Patrick Nally, high level sports marketing expert. .

Nally and Payne played a key role in promoting IOC sponsorships.

Nally rejected the no-spectator option because the event would lack “ambiance”. A fanless option would also cost local organizers around $ 1 billion in ticket sales, and many would have been sold to sponsors who pass them on to customers – a valuable benefit.

“Participants will find the event hollow and quality performance will be seriously affected,” said Nally. “So my view is that a game without an audience is an impossible and unrealistic proposition.”