Abe says IOC agrees 100% that Olympics should be postponed

TOKYO (AP) – IOC President Thomas Bach has 100% accepted a proposal to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by about a year until 2021 due to the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister said on Tuesday Japanese Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe said after his phone conversations with Bach that he asked for a postponement “taking into account current circumstances” and to ensure an environment in which athletes can perform best and crowds can be safe.

He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as evidence of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe had telephone conversations with Bach after the IOC announced that it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

Abe said he expects the pandemic to be over next year and that the Olympics can be held no later than the summer of 2021.