About 6 in 7 people with coronavirus may go undetected, study finds

“Stealth” coronavirus the cases are likely fueling the pandemic, and a whopping six of the seven cases may go undetected, according to a new study.

According to a study published in the journal, six out of seven cases, or 86% of all COVID-19 cases, were not reported in China before the implementation of the travel restrictions. Science and funded by the National Institute of Health.

Using a computer model, researchers tracked infections before and after the travel ban on Wuhan, China, which caused the virus, on January 23.

The study found that, although undocumented infections, or infections in those who have had no symptoms, transmit the disease at just over half the rate. [46 percent to 62 percent] that documented cases have done.

However, undocumented cases are the cause of 79% of cases due to their prevalence.

“These undocumented infections often present with mild, limited or non-existent symptoms and are therefore not recognized, and, depending on their contagiousness and their number, can expose a much larger proportion of the population to the virus than would occur. otherwise, “the study found.

While most COVID-19 diseases are mild, the CDC reports that serious diseases occur in about 16% of cases. The elderly and those with chronic health conditions are most at risk.

Since this week, the federal government has called on Americans to practice social distance and work from home if they can. The Trump administration has limited public gatherings to a maximum of 10 to prevent the spread of such cases. San Francisco instituted an accommodation order on site and New York mayor warned that such an order may be promulgated.

On Thursday, the new coronavirus represented 190,694 documented cases. The virus had spread to 5,702 confirmed cases in the United States and 94 deaths.