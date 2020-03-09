“Absolutely not”: Kalen Schlatter testifies that he did not kill Tess Richey during the murder trial in Toronto

Accused killer Kalen Schlatter began testifying in his own defense Monday during his first degree murder trial in the death of Toronto woman Tess Richey, and told the jury that she was alive the last time he had seen her.

“Mr. Schlatter, did you kill Tess Richey?” defense lawyer Lydia Riva questioned her client before the Superior Court in Toronto. “Absolutely not,” he replied.

“Have you sexually assaulted her?” she then asked. “Absolutely not,” he said.

For more than five weeks, the jury heard testimony about the 23-year-old Toronto man, whom the Crown alleged to have sexually assaulted and then strangled Richey, before leaving his body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in the city’s gay village in 2017.

Schlatter pleaded not guilty to the death of the 22-year-old. His cross-examination by the Crown is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Schlatter began his testimony by telling the jury that on the evening of November 24, he had been drinking with a few friends before going to Crews and Tangos, a well-known drag bar in the city’s gay village.

After the last call, he ended up talking with Richey and his friend Ryley Simard outside the club, he said.

“They looked like nice people, sociable people,” said Schlatter. Richey, he told the jury, spent a lot of time talking about how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her. The two men had just separated, the court learned.

Tess Richey, 22, disappeared on November 25, 2017 after an evening with a friend from high school. Her body was found the day before what would have been her 23rd birthday. (Tess Richey / Facebook)

After catching hot dogs and wandering the area in the early hours of November 25, Simard told Richey that she wanted to leave. Richey wanted his friend to stay, so the two quarreled, said Schlatter.

The two friends then moved away from each other, he said.

“Tess seemed a little more upset by this argument, so I approached her to check if she was okay,” he said, adding that Richey had asked him to sit down and speak with her. on a bench in Church Street.

“She asked me to accompany her”

Schlatter said that later Richey asked if it was okay if she kissed him.

“We get up and we kiss and we kiss,” he said. “We are holding hands and she asked me to accompany her.”

He told the court that Richey asked him to follow her down an alley at 582 Church Street to an outdoor stairwell on a construction site.

The jury has already seen images from Schlatter and Richey’s security cameras together in this area – including a video of the pair walking down the aisle before Schlatter emerges alone about 45 minutes later, returning in the direction they are in. Venus.

The officer who reviewed the video told the court that he had watched for at least two hours after that and that he had not seen anyone else enter or leave the area.

WATCH: Security footage shows Schlatter and Richey in an alley before he leaves alone

This sequence of Kalen Schlatter and Tess Richey was played during the Schlatter first degree murder trial. We can see them walking together in an alley. Schlatter leaves alone later. 0:24

The court also heard that Schlatter’s sperm was found on Richey’s pants and that his saliva was inside his bra.

Schlatter testified on Monday that he and Richey went down the stairs and started to go out. He said he told Richey that he had condoms, but she said that she had her period, so they couldn’t have sex.

The two continued to distinguish themselves, and Schlatter “came in his pants”, which he called “embarrassing”.

Schlatter said he then asked Richey if she wanted to return to her family’s home, but she refused.

He testified that Richey then pulled out his phone and told him he could leave, so he left it at the bottom of the stairs.

Schlatter said he felt bad for leaving her there. “I should have stayed with her,” he said.

At this, Richey’s family members visibly backed into the courtroom.

Schlatter seems to cry for the second time in court

At one point during Monday’s testimony, as he described how a detective had told him that Richey had died of a neck compression, Schlatter appeared to be crying while in the witness booth. He turned red, dabbed at his eyes with a handkerchief, and took several moments to calm down.

This is the second time that Schlatter has appeared to cry in court. he acted the same way when photos of Richey’s body were shown earlier in the trial.

The court has already heard testimony from a plainclothes police officer who spoke to Schlatter after his arrest, who testified that Schlatter had told him that he “pretends” to become emotional when the detectives showed him pictures of Richey’s body.

“In reality, it didn’t bother him at all,” said the officer in his testimony.

Kalen Schlatter, left, listens to Rachel Richey, center, testify and Crown Attorney Beverley Richards watches. (Pam Davies)

“Did you tell the infiltration that you claimed to be emotional?” Riva asked Schlatter on Monday.

Schlatter said he told the police officer that he “acted emotionally” because he was actually upset.

Other evidence in prison from the trial came from Schlatter’s former cellmate at the Toronto South Detention Center, who had previously stated that Schlatter confessed to strangling Richey with a scarf when she refused to sleep with him a few hours after their meeting.

Schlatter said on Monday that he never told his cellmate that he killed Richey.

His cellmate, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, told the jury that Schlatter had cried sleeping at night in his cell because he missed his “mom”, but didn’t had “no remorse” about Richey’s death.

“Did you sometimes cry at night?” Asked Riva.

“Yes,” said Schlatter. “I missed my family … I felt bad for Tess, and I felt bad for being in jail for something I didn’t do.”

CBC Toronto’s Adam Carter reported live from the courtroom on Monday. Here is a summary of this Schlatter said in the witness box:

