Access to health care for veterans’ families may be “separated and irregular”: government document

Access to state health care for veterans and their families can be “separated and irregular,” depending on where they live in the country, says internal federal documents.

The Veterans Affairs Office’s approval reports that the former soldier’s family has been separated from federal taxpayer-funded care.

A series of leaked agendas and slide deck presentations obtained by CBC News show that the advisory group’s radar, which provides feedback to veteran Minister Lawrence Macaulay, has had family mental health service issues for over a year. is showing.

Some families whose counseling is no longer funded by veterans are often forced to deal with overloaded state systems.

One of the government documents leaked was the agenda item for a work plan dated May 2019 discussing the need for state consultation on veterans’ “access”.

Veteran Shane Jones and daughter Ruth are waiting with a service dog in the hallway of the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax in 2019. (Veronica Jones)

Veronica Jones of N.S. Eastern Passage is now one of the people who have to go alone in the local system. Federally funded treatment of teenage daughter Ruth’s anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder was discontinued last September.

Jones’ family is currently on the waiting list. Until then, she paid $ 600 per month for private care at her own expense to continue treating her child.

The veterans issue secretly tightened access to mental health services for families after the policy fired almost two years ago. A murderer convicted of a veteran son Treated by taxpayer funds For PTSD caused by the murder he committed.

There are two restricted federal mental health support programs accessible to veteran families. In the first program, spouses and children are allowed up to 20 sessions per year and run on 1-800 telephone lines.

The second program is one in which the guidelines are now more strictly enforced. Link family care to veteran care, well-being, and recovery.

Senior officials speaking in front of the parliamentary committee last week denied those who were “blocked” from counseling, but acknowledged that some may have been denied.

Michel Doiron’s answer seems to be confusing the two programs—an outrage that says Jones and other family members have been denied federally funded mental health services.

An internal document prepared for federal officials cites a summer and fall 2018 meeting with a stakeholder group that raised concerns about treatment gaps.

Service gap

Department staff had a clear understanding from the session that more effort should be put into examining the care and status of “family interests unrelated to veterans.”

“This may include identifying gaps in service and support for veteran families,” one statement said.

Alberta Conservative Rep. Dane Lloyd, who urged the House Veterans Committee to investigate the issue, has more clearly identified service gaps within the veteran community that need to be addressed and disrupted by the government. Said.

“Some families are suffering because their loved ones have PTSD,” Lloyd said on Tuesday. “We need to make sure that programs are in place to address the side effects caused by spouses and children living with PTSD people.”

He said the division must act to prevent repeated tragedies such as triple murder suicide involving former Nova Scotia soldier Lionel Desmond.

A spokesman for the MacAulay office said that all mental health services in the department were provided by state partners and that families could also rely on a network of national centers known as Operational Stress Injury (OSI) clinics.

“Not all states offer the same level of mental health services,” said John Emberley, a spokesman for the division. “The Government of Canada will work with states and territories, community organizations, mental health professionals and other stakeholders to make available to Canadians who need quality mental health services.”

He said the 2017 federal budget provided $ 5 billion over 10 years to states and territories to improve access to mental health services.