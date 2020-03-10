According to a health official, the fourth COVID-19 patient from Quebec used public transportation in the Montreal region

The fourth patient COVID-19 from Quebec has taken public transportation in the Montreal region – including a bus on the South Shore and two metro lines – several times over a two-week period, officials from public health in Quebec.

Horacio Arruda, director of public health for Quebec, says that no case of transmission of the virus has been reported locally, but the fourth confirmed patient of COVID-19 of the province drove in the Montreal metro and buses on the South Shore on February 24 and March 6. .

Speaking at an impromptu press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Arruda said health officials were able to specify the location and time of the patient’s visit while he was contagious.

The patient traveled on the Montreal metro and on a South Shore bus no later than March 6. People who used the same routes during this time should watch for symptoms until March 20, according to public health.

As for those who could have shared public transportation with the patient on February 24, everyone infected would have shown symptoms by Monday.

Places, dates and times of risk exposure

A complete list of times and locations where the patient has traveled has been published online. It is as follows:

February 24, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

From Longueuil station at Berri-UQAM to Champs-de-Mars station

(Watch for symptoms until March 9)

February 24, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

From Champs-de-Mars station at Berri-UQAM to Longueuil station

(Watch for symptoms until March 9)

February 24, 3:50 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From Longueuil train station on RTL 88 bus towards Mountainview

(Watch for symptoms until March 9)

March 6, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

From Longueuil station at Berri-UQAM to Champs-de-Mars station

(Watch for symptoms until March 20)

March 6, 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

From Champs-de-Mars station at Berri-UQAM to Longueuil station

(Watch for symptoms until March 20)

March 6, 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

From Longueuil train station to RTL 88 bus towards Mountainview

(Watch for symptoms until March 20)

A hand disinfection station at the former Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Montreal. The emergency room of the old hospital is used to screen for COVID-19. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

Arruda said anyone who develops flu-like symptoms and was on the bus or subway around the same time as the patient should report this to 811.

“We don’t want to panic people,” said Arruda. “We just want to give the information we have.”

In this way, he explained, if someone actually gets the virus, they can be aware of the risk and take appropriate steps with public health.

In addition to tracing the steps of the fourth patient, health authorities have investigated the fifth suspected case in Quebec with family, friends and the public, but overall, Arruda said “the risk is low It is very weak. “

Once transmission of the virus becomes more common in Quebec, he said, the province will not backtrack from patients and will not release information.

Quebec has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one suspected. In all cases, the patient was returning from a trip abroad. Arruda said there has not yet been local transmission of the virus and that the province is continuing to implement various strategies and protocols to contain its spread.

STM increases cleaning of Metro

Last week, the Montreal public transit agency (STM) announced that it was increasing the frequency of cleaning its metro cars.

The STM generally cleans the floors of cars every few days, but a new train cleaning program is gradually being implemented to ensure that the interior, including the grab bars, is fully washed within seven days. .

But regular disinfection of public areas with high traffic such as handrails and ATMs will not stop the coronavirus in its tracks because it can survive for a few days on a dry surface and about six on a wet surface, according to Dr Yves Jalbert, Deputy Director of Public Health Protection in Quebec.

“Anyone can get on the subway and touch objects. Even if you washed it half an hour ago, it’s no longer effective,” said Jalbert last week.

“This is why we insist on hand washing.”

Mayor Plante says city is preparing for epidemic

Arruda’s announcement comes after Montreal mayor Valérie Plante went on Twitter earlier today, saying the COVID-19 situation was under control in the city, but that “global spread is real. “

This is why the Montreal Civil Security Center (CSC) “goes into alert mode,” she said.

The SCC is collaborating with the agglomeration’s civil protection organization (OSCAM) in the preparation and deployment of a plan to ensure “the continuity of city services to Montrealers in the event of a deterioration of the situation,” explained Plant.

And the Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal has established stricter rules for its staff and doctors than those required by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In an email sent Monday to 5,500 employees and 500 doctors, the hospital asked doctors to stay in Canada and not report to work if they returned from 11 countries, including regions of France and the United States .

The federal government advises against public non-essential travel to three countries in China, Iran, and northern Italy.