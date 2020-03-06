According to a report from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship, coronavirus testing confirms “less than 100”

Princess cruise On Thursday morning, “Less than 100 guests and crew” Grand princess Being identified COVID-19 A test after some people have experienced “flu-like illness symptoms”.

The Grand Princess had returned to San Francisco from her voyage to Hawaii, but is now taking place offshore following reports of a ship’s connection to a coronavirus outbreak in California. Wednesday, Placer County Public Health Authority Reported the state’s first death From COVID-19, in a patient suspected of having been exposed during a previous Grand Princess voyage.

READ: Princess Cruise sends “health advice” to passengers

As a precautionary measure, Princess Cruise has confirmed that guests will not be able to disembark until testing of “less than 100” passengers and crew has been completed. The company explained that tests obtained by the ship’s medical staff via helicopter are being transported to a laboratory in Richmond, California. Princess cruise staying in a private room Verified.

Some of the individuals identified for testing include all in-transit guests on the current Grand Princess voyage (for example, departing on a previous voyage to Mexico from February 11 to 21, Guests who boarded for) are included.

Follow us on FOX Lifestyle News for more information

Princess Cruise was not immediately available to determine the number of transit passengers currently at the Grand Princess. USA Today Report that number as 62.

“We will continue to work under the guidance of the US CDC and local governments,” wrote the cruise ship.

The next voyage of the Grand Princess, scheduled for departure on March 7, has also been canceled. Affected passengers are entitled to a refund, as well as a refund of “individual” travel expenses.

Click here to sign up for the lifestyle newsletter

Princess Cruise first published health recommendations on Wednesday For passengers currently on board the Grand Princess and guests who have been on a previous voyage since the CDC began their investigation, the Northern California COVID associated with the previous Grand Princess voyage back and forth to San Francisco from February 11 A small cluster of -19 cases. ” “

Later that day, placer county officials confirmed the first COVID-19 death in California in a “ crucially exposed ” elderly patient on a cruise.

Princess Cruz added that she is working with health authorities and the CDC to identify other passengers that may have been exposed on previous cruises.

Click here for full coverage of Coronaville

We also operate Princess Cruise Diamond princess Liner eventually dropped passengers and passengers after being quarantined at a Japanese port following a coronavirus outbreak that killed hundreds of passengers and killed several.