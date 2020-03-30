According to the report, up to 10% of recovered coronavirus patients are positive again

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Up to 10% of coronavirus patients recovered in China tested positive again after his discharge from the hospital, according to a report.

Doctors at the forefront of the Wuhan, China epidemic – where the virus first emerged – reported that between 3% and 10% of recovered patients were reinfected with the disease, although it is unclear they were contagious the second time, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tongji hospital, which identified the first case of COVID-19, confirmed that five of 145 patients – just over 3% – were again positive for nucleic acid tests, according to the public television channel CCTV.

“So far, there is no evidence that they are infectious,” said Wang Wei, president of the hospital.

He said the five patients who tested positive again had no symptoms and none of their close contacts had been infected.

Wang added that monitoring of similar patients showed that 80 to 90 percent had no trace of the virus in their system a month after they were released from the hospital, the report said.

But, he said, these are just “small samples” and “not enough to ensure the validity of our first results”.

“We need a large-scale epidemiological study to guide our surveillance and disease prevention work,” said Wang.

Meanwhile, other quarantine facilities in Wuhan again saw around 5-10% of their patients recovering positive. The results were reported by the health daily Life Times, affiliated with the public newspaper People’s Daily.

Studies come as health officials around the world are testing the concept of taking plasma from an infected person, treating it, and injecting antibodies into a sick person to boost their immune system.

