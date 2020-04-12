Acknowledgments in Canada and around the world

From handcrafted paper signs to corporate mail, frontline workers and service providers are thanked for their work.
Below, a poster titled “Thank you to our everyday heroes” to support caregivers and workers is seen Thursday in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet, France.
(Eric Gaillard / Reuters)
Summerside, PEI
Dianne DesRoches, left, and her daughter Mikella DesRoches, display a sign that they have placed on their home in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, to pay tribute to essential workers.
(Brian McInnis / CBC)
New York City
Messages of thanks to health care workers are written in chalk on the sidewalk at the entrance to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.
(Mike Segar / Reuters)
And in Queens, this thank you note below is dedicated to health workers at the nearby Elmhurst Hospital.
(Andrew Kelly / Reuters)
Paris
the Eiffel Tower is lit with the message “thank you” as a sign of thanks to health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Paris.
(Stefano Rellandini / AFP / Getty Images)
Toronto
A resident of Lumsden Avenue in Toronto thanks the front line workers and reminds people that “we will get through” COVID-19.
(Michael Wilson / CBC)
Vancouver
A mural thanking front-line workers is painted on a Kimprints window mounted on board in Vancouver’s Gastown.
(Maggie McPhee / CBC)
Winnipeg
A sign in the St. James neighborhood of Winnipeg shows the support of essential service workers.
(Tyson Koschik / CBC)
Helecine, Belgium
A handwritten “thank you” thanks the employees of the garbage collection services in Helecine, Belgium.
(Eric Lalmand / Gelga Mag / AFP / Getty Images)
Sacaton, Ariz.
Some panels are portable. Here, Megan Lyndberg thank you truckers for medical supplies, food and other necessities, at a free lunch in a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Arizona.
(Matt York / The Associated Press)
London
Messages of support and rainbow thanks are attached to the railings of Isleworth Town School in London.
(Toby Melville / Reuters)
Payerne, Switzerland
A Swiss soldier salutes next to heart-shaped flowers to thank medical workers on the grounds of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland. The message says “for you”.
(Laurent Gillieron / Reuters)
Bogor, Indonesia
An exterior view of Hotel 101 shows rooms lit up to form a heart of thanks and to support people, especially local medical workers in Bogor, Indonesia.
(Willy Kurniawan / Reuters)
Kirkland, Washington
Lawn signs thanking medical staff and other essential workers are visible outside the Kirkland Life Care Center, a long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in Kirkland, Washington state.
(David Ryder / Reuters)
Dublin
This thank you message for retailers adorns a bus shelter in Dublin, Ireland.
(Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters)
Coruna, Spain
This woman wears an embroidered mask on a street in A Coruña, in north-west Spain.
(Miguel Riopa / AFP / Getty Images)