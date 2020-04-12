Acknowledgments in Canada and around the world

From handcrafted paper signs to corporate mail, frontline workers and service providers are thanked for their work.

Below, a poster titled “Thank you to our everyday heroes” to support caregivers and workers is seen Thursday in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet, France.

(Eric Gaillard / Reuters)

Summerside, PEI

Dianne DesRoches, left, and her daughter Mikella DesRoches, display a sign that they have placed on their home in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, to pay tribute to essential workers.

(Brian McInnis / CBC)

New York City

Messages of thanks to health care workers are written in chalk on the sidewalk at the entrance to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

(Mike Segar / Reuters)

And in Queens, this thank you note below is dedicated to health workers at the nearby Elmhurst Hospital.

(Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

Paris

the Eiffel Tower is lit with the message “thank you” as a sign of thanks to health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Paris.

(Stefano Rellandini / AFP / Getty Images)

Toronto

A resident of Lumsden Avenue in Toronto thanks the front line workers and reminds people that “we will get through” COVID-19.

(Michael Wilson / CBC)

Vancouver

A mural thanking front-line workers is painted on a Kimprints window mounted on board in Vancouver’s Gastown.

(Maggie McPhee / CBC)

Winnipeg

A sign in the St. James neighborhood of Winnipeg shows the support of essential service workers.

(Tyson Koschik / CBC)

Helecine, Belgium

A handwritten “thank you” thanks the employees of the garbage collection services in Helecine, Belgium.

(Eric Lalmand / Gelga Mag / AFP / Getty Images)

Sacaton, Ariz.

Some panels are portable. Here, Megan Lyndberg thank you truckers for medical supplies, food and other necessities, at a free lunch in a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Arizona.

(Matt York / The Associated Press)

London

Messages of support and rainbow thanks are attached to the railings of Isleworth Town School in London.

(Toby Melville / Reuters)

Payerne, Switzerland

A Swiss soldier salutes next to heart-shaped flowers to thank medical workers on the grounds of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland. The message says “for you”.

(Laurent Gillieron / Reuters)

Bogor, Indonesia

An exterior view of Hotel 101 shows rooms lit up to form a heart of thanks and to support people, especially local medical workers in Bogor, Indonesia.

(Willy Kurniawan / Reuters)

Kirkland, Washington

Lawn signs thanking medical staff and other essential workers are visible outside the Kirkland Life Care Center, a long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in Kirkland, Washington state.

(David Ryder / Reuters)

Dublin

This thank you message for retailers adorns a bus shelter in Dublin, Ireland.

(Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters)

Coruna, Spain

This woman wears an embroidered mask on a street in A Coruña, in north-west Spain.

(Miguel Riopa / AFP / Getty Images)