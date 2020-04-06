Acting Secretary of the Navy “had no discussion” with the White House before firing Crozier: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Acting Marine Secretary of State Thomas Modly said he “had no discussions with White House before making the decision “to relieve captain Brett Crozier, according to a report released Sunday.

Navy sources said Modly told a colleague that President Trump wanted Crozier fired. Modly told the Washington Post he wanted to take the plunge before Trump ordered the captain out.

“I didn’t want to get into a decision where the president would feel he had to intervene because the Navy couldn’t be decisive,” Modly said, the newspaper said.

“If I were president and I saw a captain of a ship exercise such poor judgment, I would wonder why the leaders of the Navy did not act themselves.”

Modly added that he also had concerns about the dismissal of his predecessor, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, who “lost his job because the Navy department had found a connection with the president”, during the case involving Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, the newspaper reported.

“I put myself in the place of the president. I thought about what the president felt like he needed to be involved in the decisions of the Navy. I didn’t want it to happen again. “

Crozier, 50, wrote a letter warning that a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt had created a dire situation on the ship, which ended up in the hands of a San Francisco Chronicle journalist who reported his content last week.

Modly said the letter “caused panic on the ship” and “misrepresented the facts”, adding that the Americans were “panicked”. He added that he didn’t mind Crozier raising concerns, but “it was the way he did it”.

Navy officials said around 155 sailors aboard the ship were positive for COVID-19, as well as Crozier. Half of the crew has also been tested for the virus.

Trump said at the White House Coronavirus briefing on Saturday that he supports Modly’s decision.

“He shouldn’t speak that way in a letter,” Trump said of Crozier. “I thought it was terrible what he had done.”

Modly said the decision to relieve Cozier was “not a matter of retaliation”.

“I did not take this decision lightly,” he said. “I have no doubt in my mind [Captain] Crozier did what he thought was in the best interest [of] the safety and well-being of its crew. Unfortunately, he did the opposite. “

“He unnecessarily sounded the alarm to the families of our sailors and our Marines, without any plan to respond to these concerns”, added. “It raised concerns about the operational safety and operational capability of this ship that could have encouraged our adversaries to seek advantage and it undermined the chain of command.”

As Cozier left the ship, a now viral video captured hundreds of sailors cheering on the captain as he left the ship, turned, saluted and got into a car to await reassignment by the Navy.

