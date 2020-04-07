Acting Secretary of the Navy Resigns After Criticizing Fallen Commander USS Theodore Roosevelt

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has resigned, a US official told Fox News on Tuesday a day after Modly apologized for suggesting that the ousted USS commander Theodore Roosevelt was “too naive or too stupid” – or maybe even deliberately insubordinate – on his handling of the ship’s coronavirus epidemic.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke privately with Modly one-on-one Tuesday morning, Fox News said. Modley concluded that he had to resign on his own, sources said, and Esper then spoke to the president, who accepted the reason for his resignation.

“This morning, I accepted Secretary Modly’s resignation,” Esper tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “With the President’s approval, I am appointing the current Assistant Secretary to the Army, Jim McPherson, to the position of Acting Secretary of the Navy.”

President Trump had said at the White House coronavirus press conference Monday that he could get involved in the public crisis because he is good at “settling the arguments”. Trump called Modly’s criticism of the commander, Captain Brett Crozier, a “rude statement”.

Audio of some of Modly’s remarks – and what appeared to be the astonished reaction of some members of the Roosevelt’s crew – had circulated online in recent days, with previous images showing the crew applauding Crozier as he was relieved of his duties.

Crozier had distributed a memo to Navy leaders last week, which was obtained by the media in which he called for swift action to evacuate the ship from nearly 5,000 sailors as the coronavirus began to escalate. Approximately 155 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19.

“It will require a political solution, but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier wrote in the note. “We are not at war. Sailors don’t have to die. If we do not act now, we fail to take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors. He added that “due to the limitations inherent in the space of a warship, we do not do it”, referring to social distancing.

“Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure. … It is a necessary risk, “continued Crozier. “Keeping more than 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and shatters the confidence of the sailors entrusted to us.”

Trump said on Monday that Crozier should not have sent the 4-page letter in an unclassified and insecure manner, but the president added that he did not want to destroy “someone for having a bad day”.

On Saturday, however, Trump took a tougher stance on Crozier: “I thought it was terrible, what he did, to write a letter. I mean, this is not a literature class, “said Trump.” He is a captain of a huge nuclear powered ship. And he shouldn’t speak that way in a letter. “

After Crozier’s letter went public, Modly then went to the ship, to the port of Guam, and gave a speech to the crew in which he lambasted Crozier, saying that he was “too naive or too stupid “for being in charge of an aircraft carrier – or perhaps disclosed the letter intentionally.

Moderately accused that Crozier had allowed the details of the operational safety of the ship to be made public, in a careless or intentional manner.

“If he [Crozier] did not think, in my opinion, that this information [the letter] was not going to go public, on this day and in the information age we live in, so he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be a captain of a ship like this ” said Modly. ” The alternative is that he did it on purpose. “

“So think about it when you applaud the man on the ship who exposed you to this,” added Modly. “I understand that you like the guy. It’s good that you like it. But you don’t have to like it. “

Modly had removed Crozier from the command of the aircraft carrier last week. He said he had lost confidence in Crozier for having exercised “extremely poor judgment” by widely distributing a memo calling for an accelerated evacuation of the crew members to protect their health.

Esper staff told Modly that he should apologize, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

Modly made a public apology on Monday evening.

“Let’s be clear, I don’t think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid,” said Modly, referring to his speech aboard the Roosevelt on Sunday. “I think, and I always believed it to be the opposite. We choose our aircraft carrier commanders with great care. Captain Crozier is intelligent and passionate.”

“I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused,” said Modley. “I would also like to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family and the entire crew of Theodore Roosevelt for the pain my remarks may have caused.”

Meanwhile, the dramatic images showing Crozier’s crew cheering him on when he was relieved of his duties, he exploded on the Internet – just like audio of Modly’s remarks.

As public pressure increased, Democrats’ calls to Congress for Modly’s resignation also increased.

Chamber Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Caif., Asked Modly to be removed from office, saying in a statement that he had shown “a serious lack of judgment and leadership” when Crozier was fired .

“The actions and words of Acting Secretary Modly show that he has not given priority to protecting the strength of our troops,” said Pelosi.

Representative Adam Smith, D-Washington, accused Modly of wanting to impress Trump.

“When I listened to the speech Modly made – he was trying to make a half-written attempt at a speech Trump would have made,” said Smith. “He tries to understand” what the narcissist would do “- people try to know how to lead when their example is someone who is not competent or capable.”

Smith continued, “Look, let me say that I have been working with Esper and Modly for a long time – I think very strongly about them, their skills, their skills and their abilities. I see Trump creeping in, like when Trump got involved with [Eddie] Gallagher. Trump is at the top of the chain of command. “

Andrew News’s Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.