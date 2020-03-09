Activists in Gaza use festive balloons to deliver bombs: report

Activist groups in Gaza dropped balloons daily – about a third carrying explosives – in cities like Netivot, prompting military responses, a report said on Sunday.

The Washington Post, citing local police, reported that the balloons have been dropped in the past few months, but generally land in the countryside. But the report says the sightings send these neighborhoods to flee to hide, and the report quotes a police commander who expressed concern that he might end up dead.

Chai Fahima, a police officer involved in the destruction of the bombs, told the newspaper that the intention of the balloons is to terrorize the residents. Some were found 80 kilometers away.

The Gaza Strip is 140 square miles of land occupied by Palestinians bordering the Mediterranean Sea between Egypt and Israel. The region has been a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has been on the global radar for decades.

President Trump and his administration have made brokerage of the peace process between the two parties a top priority, but have yet to find common ground that the two parties are willing to accept.

Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was hailed by the Jews but denounced by Palestinian and other Middle Eastern leaders.

The post office interviewed an unidentified Gaza man, 30, who is part of a small cell that sends these balloons. He said the balloons are not meant to kill children.

“Our goal is to break this siege,” he said.

Nick Givas of Fox News contributed to this report