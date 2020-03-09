Latest Headlines

Activists in Gaza use festive balloons to deliver bombs: report

March 8, 2020 0 comment

Activist groups in Gaza dropped balloons daily – about a third carrying explosives – in cities like Netivot, prompting military responses, a report said on Sunday.

The Washington Post, citing local police, reported that the balloons have been dropped in the past few months, but generally land in the countryside. But the report says the sightings send these neighborhoods to flee to hide, and the report quotes a police commander who expressed concern that he might end up dead.

Balloons carrying an incendiary device float after being released by masked Palestinians near the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, along the Israel-Gaza border, on February 10, 2020. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP via Getty Images)

Balloons carrying an incendiary device float after being released by masked Palestinians near the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, along the Israel-Gaza border, on February 10, 2020. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP via Getty Images)

Chai Fahima, a police officer involved in the destruction of the bombs, told the newspaper that the intention of the balloons is to terrorize the residents. Some were found 80 kilometers away.

The Gaza Strip is 140 square miles of land occupied by Palestinians bordering the Mediterranean Sea between Egypt and Israel. The region has been a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has been on the global radar for decades.

President Trump and his administration have made brokerage of the peace process between the two parties a top priority, but have yet to find common ground that the two parties are willing to accept.

Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was hailed by the Jews but denounced by Palestinian and other Middle Eastern leaders.

The post office interviewed an unidentified Gaza man, 30, who is part of a small cell that sends these balloons. He said the balloons are not meant to kill children.

“Our goal is to break this siege,” he said.

Nick Givas of Fox News contributed to this report

Recommended For You

Steve Hilton: Stop this "excessive and wild reaction" to the coronavirus

Steve Hilton: Stop this “excessive and wild reaction” to the coronavirus

Oil plunges 20% as another week of trading fueled by viruses begins

Oil plunges 20% as another week of trading fueled by viruses begins

2020 Mid-American Conference Women's Basketball Tournament: Matches, Players Learn More

2020 Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament: Matches, Players Learn More

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *