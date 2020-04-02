Actor embodies iconic Disney characters in quarantine and updates coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Actor Kurt Tocci had fun with iconic Disney characters depicting them in quarantine amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In a video he shared on social media on Tuesday, Tocci dressed up in costumes and updated songs from classic Disney movies like “The Lion King”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid”. the confines of his house.

“Nobody cleans up like Gaston, quarantines like Gaston, nobody keeps spreading COVID-19 like Gaston!” Tocci sings an updated version of “Gaston” as LeFou.

“I’m particularly good at isolating myself,” Gaston flexes his muscles in the bathroom mirror after disinfecting the kitchen.

Among other Disney virus performances, he sang “A Whole New World” as Aladdin, “Be Our Guest” as Lumiere and “Go The Distance” as Hercules, who sings of the struggles of alienation social.

“Don’t let your friends in, keep things clean, stay inside because we’re in quarantine. Hide, don’t feel, order goooooo, bring food to goooooo,” says Tocci as Princess Elsa in his interpretation of “Let It Go.”

The princess “Frozen” continued: “Stay at home, stay at home, can’t go out anymore. Stay at home, stay at home, all your plans are gone. It’s not fair! had plans today! Netflix onnnnnnnn- COVID must disappear immediately. “

The video has already been viewed more than 28 million times.