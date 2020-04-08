Actor Ryan Reynolds shows kindness and goodwill during COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Reynolds, perhaps best known for playing a salty Deadpool anti-hero on the big screen, has acted more like a fairy godfather recently.

In addition to donating US $ 1 million to food banks in Canada and the United States, and boosting hockey Hayley Wickenheiser’s campaign to deliver medical supplies to Canadian hospitals, the actor raised in Vancouver, sowed joy and goodwill on Twitter and Instagram.

With a keen mind and compassion, he responded to comments and questions from people looking for kindness and humor at a time of fear and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of her shouts on Twitter last week happened to name me, to my surprise.

Reynolds responded to a request for an interview from another Vancouver reporter with: “Get me @amyobrian and I’m there.”

Get me @amyobrian and I’m in it. & mdash;@VancityReynolds

Reynolds and I were classmates in the early 1990s in an outdoor education program in Vancouver called Trek, where we combined the inherent humiliation of being clumsy teenagers with winter camping, hiking and kayaking in southern British Columbia.

Watch Ryan Reynolds and Amy O’Brian look through old high school photos:

CBC editor Amy O’Brian and Ryan Reynolds become nostalgic for their high school photos. 3:51

We stayed in touch during our twenties and early thirties, but we hadn’t spoken for about 10 years – until Tuesday, when we connected via video chat to discuss his recent philanthropic efforts and his booming reputation as the godfather of the fairy COVID-19.

“Inside, I’m just rat droppings and broken glass, I assure you, like all the other Hollywood celebrities,” he joked, before adding: “No. crazy days and everyone is doing their part … sincerely, I think everyone is doing something to help the situation. “

To date, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, have donated $ 1 million to be split equally between Food Banks Canada and Feeding America. They donated $ 400,000 to be distributed among the four New York hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19. They donated $ 15,000 through Reynolds ‘gin company Aviation Gin to the US Bartenders Guild, and donated $ 10,000 to its Canadian equivalent, the Canadian Professional Bartenders’ Association – plus , they donate 30% of the product from each bottle. back to the bartenders.

More recently, Reynolds republished advocacy on social media from Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medalist, asking for masks, gloves and dresses for Canada’s front-line healthcare workers.

Within two days of Reynolds’ posting of Wickenheiser’s message – reaching 15.7 million followers on Twitter and 35.3 million followers on Instagram – he said the goal had been met, if not exceeded.

“If there is a will, there is a way,” he said.

“[Wickenheiser] is just sort of these everyday superheroes. She … always stands for the right thing at the right time with every cell in her body. “

Why the Vancouver actor supports Wickenheiser’s call for PPE donations. 1:37

Reynolds also praised the many people and businesses who have come together to contribute to the Canadian campaign.

“I mean it’s just completely overwhelming. It makes you want to cry,” he said. “The way the Canadian community has bypassed the cars around this issue is something that, in my opinion, is constantly inspiring.”

The pandemic and the toll it has weighed on so many people – especially those living from paycheck to paycheck – has had an emotional impact on Reynolds.

Although he may be able to donate $ 1 million today without thinking too much about it, he worked on grocery store shelves and in restaurants during his pre-Hollywood life.

“If you are 15 minutes late more than once and it is not an emergency, you are fired,” he said. “I think it has served me very well in this crazy circus of show business over the years.”

Likewise, he says, the Trek program where we met provided him with an environmental consciousness that stayed with him.

“It is probably one of the best educational programs in the world. I think it is one of the most formative things I have ever done,” he said.

And, as we were scrolling through some old photos featuring polar fashion and lots of metal-filled smiles, he said, “I think Trek seems to be making decent people, if you ask me.”

Watch Reynolds answer a series of quick questions about his hometown: