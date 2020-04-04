Actress Patricia Bosworth dies at 86 due to coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once played alongside Audrey hepburn and then wrote biographies on several stars, including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, died of complications from the coronavirus. She was 86 years old.

Bosworth’s daughter-in-law, Fia Hatsav, told New york times that pneumonia caused by the virus was the cause of death. Bosworth died Thursday in New York.

Bosworth played a nun in front of Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The Story of the Nun”. In addition to writing biographies for Brando and Clift, she also wrote biographies on the actress. Jane Fonda and famous photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus advertisement.

Her biography on Arbus formed the basis of the 2006 film “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus”, which starred Nicole Kidman.

Under the tutelage of Lee Strasberg, Bosworth studied theater at the Actors Studio alongside Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Fonda. Bosworth has worked on Broadway and appeared on television shows including “Naked City” and “The Patty Duke”.

Bosworth diverted his attention from the action to focus on a career in journalism as a successful writer and writer. She has written for the New York Times and New York magazine, and has been the editor of several publications, including Screen Stars and McCall’s, and has contributed to Vanity Fair.

She wrote memoirs about her own life in “Anything Your Little Heart Desires: An American Family Story” in 1998 and “The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan” in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.