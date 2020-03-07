ACU says CPAC participant tested positive for coronavirus

The American Conservative Union (ACU), which welcomes the top Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed on Saturday that one of the participants in this year’s conference was positive new coronavirus.

“The exhibit was held before the conference,” said ACU in an email to participants and attendees.

The person was tested in New Jersey and the positive case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), added the ACU.

The conference brings together many legislators, politicians and officials from the White House. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year’s event.

“The ACU has been in contact with the Maryland State Department of Health, and we will explicitly follow the advice of government health experts,” said the email, assuring: “This participant does ‘had no interaction with the president or vice-president and never attended events in the main hall. “

ACU added: “The health and safety of our participants is our top priority. Any participant who has questions can contact ACU or the Maryland State Department of Health.”

CPAC said it is the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world”. It was launched in 1974.

CPAC was held February 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Fort Washington, Md.

“Our children, spouses, extended family and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we must remain calm, listen to our health professionals and support each other. We are sending this message with this in mind,” added ACU.

“The Trump administration is aware of the situation and we will continue to communicate regularly with all appropriate government officials.”