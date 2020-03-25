Advocating for an Emergency Physician: Give Our Expanded Health Care Resources A Chance To Fight

This column is an opinion of Dr. Taylor Lougheed, an Ontario physician practicing in family, emergency, sports and cannabinoid medicine. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

I am an emergency doctor. Whenever I go to work a shift, I represent a small part of the front line of our health care system that works to keep Canadians healthy.

I work in a department that often has a full waiting room and a waiting time of several hours to be seen by a doctor. I work alongside an experienced and compassionate team that is often short of staff and deals with large volumes of cases. When patients are admitted, they often have nowhere to go because the rest of the hospital is full.

Each year during the flu season, we are stretched even more, often beyond safety capacity. Colleagues suffer from “moral injuries”, frustrated by the inability to provide the type of care they are trained and want to provide. Patients rightly express frustration with long waits, and hallway medicine has become an uncomfortable new standard.

I’ve been worried about the direction of our health care system for years.

And then COVID-19 arrived.

As it ramped up and began its march around the world, we saw unprecedented reactions: closed sports leagues, awards and conferences canceled, WHO declaring a pandemic and governments announcing the emergency state.

And yet, despite these alarming announcements, the message has somehow been lost to some people who continue to operate under the mistaken assumption that their lives should continue as usual. That rallies and parties should always take place. That this epidemic is not serious.

While it is true that older patients and those with illnesses are more likely to get sick with COVID-19, it is not just our elderly population who are hospitalized. And all the other health problems that plague people every day and for which care is needed have not sort of stopped with the spread of COVID-19.

At my hospital, the beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) are already full and we haven’t even had a positive COVID-19 case yet. Small hospitals do not have intensive care beds – if they have a group of sick COVID-19 patients, what do they do? Where are these people going?

Canada has approximately 10 to 12 ICU beds per 100,000 people, depending on the region. In comparison, Italy has around 12 and his health system was quickly overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. Italy is said to have been severely affected by COVID-19 due to a median age of 45.5 years, but Canada is not far behind with a median age of 42.2 years.

If we don’t flatten the curve COVID-19 infections in Canada, we will far exceed the capacity of our already overburdened health system.

And if hospitals are overwhelmed, anyone in need of medical care will be affected. Sprain your ankle? Break a bone? Do you have a heart attack? Even routine emergency visits, elective surgeries or specialist consultations will become stressful or almost impossible. There will be an impact on everyone.

So what can you do?

Stay at home. Cancel plans. Only go to places if absolutely necessary. Send text messages, call and video chat with your loved ones. Check each other. Protect the most vulnerable around you by helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing will be difficult, but the alternative is devastating. Please give our already extensive healthcare resources a chance to fight.