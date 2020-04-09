African officials plead for global awareness of coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

African officials warned Thursday that if the coronavirus the pandemic is spreading the continent, the rest of the world will remain at risk for COVID-19.

“We cannot be overlooked in this effort,” said the chief of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters. “The world will be terribly dangerous, and it will be completely naïve, if countries think they can control COVID-19 in their country but not in Africa.”

Equipment such as medical equipment to fight coronavirus Africa is rare. the World Health Organization indicates that fewer than 5,000 beds in intensive care units are available in 43 of the continent’s 54 countries: “This represents approximately 5 beds per 1 million people in the countries reported, compared to 4,000 beds per 1 million people in Europe ” Functional ventilators of public health services in 41 countries are less than 2,000, a serious shortage of patients in respiratory distress.

While 1.3 billion people in Africa had a head start in preparing for the pandemic as the virus spread in China, Europe and in the United States, Nkengasong warned that “the very future of the continent will depend on how this case is handled,” as the number of cases, now over 11,000, is increasing rapidly.

“The worst is yet to come,” he said, highlighting the global situation Spanish flu pandemic of a century ago, when cases arrived in waves.

Africa is also competing with the developing world for test kits that will help deliver a clear number of cases, as well as the protective equipment that frontline health workers desperately need. Anxious workers have already gone on strike or gone to court in places like Zimbabwe due to lack of equipment.

“We can’t really know the magnitude of the problem” without expanding the tests, said Nkengasong.

While 48 out of 54 African countries now have testing capabilities, this is often limited to country capitals or other major cities, WHO officials told reporters in a separate briefing. .

It is “urgent” to expand testing, said WHO chief Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, noting that clusters of community-based transmission have emerged in at least 16 countries. This means that the virus has started to spread beyond the first cases imported from abroad.

“Some countries may soon experience a huge spike,” said WHO emergency program director Michel Yao.

Even if test kits and other equipment are found, another challenge is to deliver them in the middle of the thicket of travel restrictions. Cargo space is scarce as many airlines have interrupted flights to African destinations, said Yao.

Nearly 20 African countries have closed their borders, and several are currently locked in to try to prevent the spread of the virus. Today, millions of people are preparing for lockout extensions after the announcement by the regional leader in South Africa on Thursday evening.

The economic record has been severe. the world Bank in a new report, sub-Saharan Africa is set to enter recession for the first time in a quarter of a century. Growth is expected to drop this year from 2.4% to minus 2.1%, with countries heavily dependent on oil and mining exports being particularly hard hit.

Africa has some of the fastest growing economies in the world. The World Bank has said that African countries will need “debt service stop” and other financial aid, because millions of people, many of whom survive overnight, cannot go to work.

South Africa has the most confirmed cases in Africa with more than 1,900.

“We are only at the start of a monumental struggle,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa. “We cannot relax and we cannot be complacent.”

