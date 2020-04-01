After attacking Trump’s coronavirus travel ban in China as xenophobic, Dems and the media have changed their tone

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Within hours President Trump decision of restrict From China on January 31, leading Democrats and media figures immediately mocked the decision as unnecessary and xenophobic – and are now hastily retreating from that position as the coronavirus continues to ravage the economy and cause dozens of deaths.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden quickly led the way attack what he called Trump’s “hysteria, xenophobia and fear record” after the announcement of travel restrictions, and arguing that Trump “is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency ” Biden did not criticize the travel ban on Wednesday, and instead accused Trump “downplayed” the virus early in his remarks to Fox News.

“I had Biden who called me xenophobic,” Trump said “Hannity” from Fox News on March 26. “He called me a racist because he thought it was a racist thing to stop people from China from entering.”

Earlier this month, another Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Clearly insisted on a Fox News Town Hall that he would not consider closing the United States border to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, before condemning what he called President’s xenophobia. The Vermont senator has since taken to promote “Medicare-for-All“and workers’ rights in the midst of the epidemic, while referring border closings to health experts.

For the media, the about-face was brutal: At January 31 article In the New York Times, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm said that Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China was “more of an emotional or political reaction.”

A few weeks later, however, the newspaper reported that dozens of “nations around the world have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus”, and did not criticize any of them for the decision.

The Washington Post ran a story citing Chinese official asking for “empathy” and criticizing the White House for acting “in defiance of WHO” [World Health Organization] recommendation against travel restrictions. “In March, The Post finally recognized critics have accused China and WHO of “concealing or minimizing the severity of an infectious disease epidemic”.

A week earlier, Vox declared with confidence “The evidence on the travel ban for diseases like the coronavirus is clear: it doesn’t work.” The article returned to origin to the “Wuhan coronavirus” in its title, before leftist journalists and Democrats argued that the terminology was racist.

Vox too tweeted January 31: “Is it going to be a deadly pandemic? No.” On March 24, Vox deleted this tweet, writing that it “no longer reflects the current reality in the history of coronaviruses”.

Heritage Foundation Lyndsey Fifield identified many other cases of prominent media criticizing the travel ban, in many cases without correcting it. For example, The Verge warned that Trump’s policies “contradict the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO), which said yesterday that countries should not restrict travel or commerce in their response to the new virus. “

BuzzFeed News asserted that “the ban on foreign travelers from China, as well as the quarantine of American citizens at their homes … have probably violated civil rights laws, without causing any real reduced risk of epidemic in the United States”, citing “global health law expert” Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University.

STAT, an information site on health and medicine, reported that the travel ban was similar to calls from “conservative lawmakers and the president’s far right supporters”, even though “public health experts … warn that this decision could do more harm than good”.

On January 15, when the first American coronavirus returned from China, the House Democrats ceremoniously carried their deputies against Trump to the Senate. (The President was massively acquitted of each indictment.)

However, this week, the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Trump to endanger lives by wasting time. “While the president is fiddling, people are dying,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The president, his denial at first, was deadly,” she said.

In recent days, the Biden team and other Democrats have moved on to other lines of attack, including claiming that Trump has called the coronavirus a “hoax.” This claim has been refuted by many fact checkers, including The Post, which found that Trump was making clear reference to Democrats’ efforts to blame him for the pandemic, not the virus itself.

In addition, many Democrats, including Biden, have falsely claimed that the president cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Associated Press noted that these allegations “distort” the facts, in large part because Congress blocked the planned cuts.

Fox News reported that the Obama administration had also researched hundreds of millions of dollars in the CDC funding cuts.

“Many members of the scientific community committed suicide because their hatred for Trump blinded them – and still does today,” said Fifield.

Meanwhile, even some prominent left democrats came to the defense of the president.

“Now is not the time for bickering,” California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom told CNN on Wednesday. “Let me be honest with you. I would lie to you to say that [Trump] did not meet our needs. He has. And so, as a sort of offer of objectivity, I have to acknowledge it publicly. “

Newsom added: “The fact is that every time I call the president, he quickly puts himself in danger. When we asked for support from [USNS] Mercy ship in southern California, he was able to manage it in real time. We have 2,000 of these field medical sites in place, almost all of which are now operational in the state, thanks to his support. These are the facts. “