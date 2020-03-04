After Super Tuesday was firmly displayed, Biden said, “Maybe it’s over for another man.”

Enthusiastic Joe Biden – Vertigo after sweeping south and victory in at least 8 of the 14 states in action Primary Super Tuesday-Declaring His White House Tender Is “Taking Off” Democratic nomination Rival senator Bernie Sanders.

Former Vice President talking on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, spotted that his White House bid had rebounded dramatically in recent days.

“For those who have been beaten, counted, and left behind, this is your campaign,” Biden told supporters. “Just a few days ago, the media and critics declared the campaign dead.”

Biden backs the entire map on Super Tuesday, but Sanders wins the biggest prize of the night

Biden, once a nominated top runner, was injured after finishing fourth in a rally in Iowa and disappointing fifth in Primary in New Hampshire. However, a slight rebound on the Nevada coach-he came to Sanders in a distant second-followed a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary last weekend.

“And then came to South Carolina and they had something to say about it,” Biden said to Crow. “And when we reached Super Tuesday, it was said that it was over.

“Well, that may be over for another man,” Biden added, pointing to Sanders, a self-styled democratic socialist in Baden’s LDP.

Biden’s goal was to take part in Super Tuesday, when one-third of all Democratic convention delegates participate in a grab.

Biden’s odds of achieving this goal have improved significantly after two St. Candidate candidates (former South Bend, Indiana, mayor) this week. Pete Butighiegg And the Senate Amy Crobcher Minnesota-Ended White House Tender and Assisted Biden

On Tuesday morning, the Biden campaign took place in a Minnesota television ad using clips that supported him on Monday night.

Biden eventually won the state and shouted out to his former rivals.

“I was very proud of being held by Amy Crobcher yesterday. I won Minnesota thanks to Amy Crobcher.”

Saunders tears in Biden record-swears nomination victory

Saunders-minutes before his speech-repeat Biden broke his record – Biden took just a few jabs in return. One goal was for Sanders to repeatedly seek a political “revolution”.

“People are talking about the revolution,” Biden said. “We started the exercise. The turnout went up. The turnout turned out for us.”

Biden also considered Ribbon to be more independent than a declared Democrat.

“If you want a candidate for Democrat, Lifetime Democrat, Proud Democrat, or Obama Biden Democrat, join us,” Biden said.

Biden’s speech was suspended as a protester with a sign saying “Let Dairy Die” broke into the podium and was a little closer to reach the candidate. The demonstrator appeared to represent the Direct Action Everywhere anti-dairy group, a California-based animal rights group. They were immediately dragged off stage by Biden’s aides, including senior adviser Simone Sanders.

On Sunday, protesters who signed “Let Dairy Die” were also thrown out of the Sanders event.