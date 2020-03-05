AIPAC delegates, including several lawmakers, said at a conference not to “ring the alarm” about the risk of coronavirus

Washington Members of the United States Israeli Public Commission’s (AIPAC) Annual Policy Conference and other attendees will see a group of attendees potentially New York Who contracted Coronavirus.

AIPAC sends emails to meeting participants, attendees, speakers, managers, and Capitol Hill officials who attended DC-based meetings, without any reason to “sound the alarm,” but with potentially exposed group identities. You have been added to the quarantine list.

California State Government. Newsum declares first post-mortem emergency related to coronavir

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, as of Wednesday, there are at least 11 viruses in New York.

Among the affected individuals was a 50-year-old New Rochelle man who went to his son, Yeshiva University. Several college students who have canceled classes due to virus exposure have joined AIPAC.

According to AIPAC, more than 18,000 people from all 50 states, more than 275 synagogue delegations, thousands of students from 630 campuses, and more than two-thirds of members of Congress were present. Nevertheless, U.S. Rep. Members were told in a separate letter obtained by Fox News that the House of Representatives sent them Wednesday that “the House of Parliament is not an A coronavirus that advised that it was composed only as “exposure.”

The letter advised lawmakers attending the meeting that “no special action is necessary,” but urged that if you feel unwell, you should visit a doctor.

Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Mike Pompeo, and R-Ky Senator Mitch McConnell. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader of R Caliph. Everything attended the meeting.

Nearly 20 Congressional Democrats were present, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D.N.Y.) and former 2020 Presidential candidate Sen. Corey Booker (D.N.J.).

AIPAC said in an e-mail that conference participants “to our knowledge” have not tested positive for coronavirus.

Click here for FOX NEWS App

The Israeli Ministry of Health also issued a new guideline on Wednesday, saying that without explicitly naming the AIPAC, “people who attend international conferences abroad … will be charged with home quarantine for 14 days.”