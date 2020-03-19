Air Canada charges $ 2,000 more to return from Chile during pandemic

Maria Lopez says that she and her husband were so desperate to cut vacations and return to Canada, they felt compelled to buy inflated prices for airlines and have now lost more than $ 2,000.

“I feel very well taken advantage of,” Lopez, 65, told CBC News in Santiago, Chile – where she and her husband Emilio Godoy, 75, are visiting their families.

Their original return flights on Air Canada were scheduled for March 23, but when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to return home as quickly as possible, Lopez and Godoy followed his advice.

Do you have a COVID-19 story you want to investigate? Contact us

They are like dozens of other travelers who have contacted CBC News, saying they are desperately trying to get home but feel cheated.

“I paid … more than three times the price of the original flight,” wrote one traveler.

“There are flights available at almost 50% higher prices,” wrote another.

“Airfares are incredibly high … over $ 3,000 one way.”

Air Canada billed Maria Lopez over $ 2,000 to return to Canada three days before their scheduled flight. (Mike Hillman / CBC News)

Lopez says she spent hours trying to reach an Air Canada agent two days ago and, when she finally succeeded, the agent put her on hold.

“I was a little worried that if I lost this call, I couldn’t get a ticket,” said Lopez.

When the agent said there were two seats available for March 20 – three days earlier than their scheduled departure – Lopez jumped on them, although the price increased by US $ 731 for each ticket ( for a total of more than CAN $ 2,100).

“We were hearing that we had to go home because there might be no more commercial flights in the future and they could close the borders,” said Lopez. “So you have to do it. Get the next available seat – especially because we are elderly and we also have health problems.”

When Lopez told her daughter, Carol Reed, in Vancouver, she immediately referred a complaint to the airline regulator, the Canadian Transportation Agency.

“To be honest, it sounds really unfair and quite predatory,” Reed told CBC News.

Carol Reed filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency, claiming that the practice of selling expensive tickets during a crisis was predatory. (Erica Johnson / CBC)

It is common for prices for airline tickets and other travel tickets to approach departure dates, and it is unclear whether the increases experienced by Lopez and others are unusual.

Air Canada declined to answer questions about the price paid by Lopez and Godoy, and instead issued a statement, echoing its public remarks, that it offers “special one-way fares for Canadians returning from Europe, North America, South America and the Caribbean.

“This is an unprecedented and rapidly changing situation, which we are closely monitoring and continuing to adjust as developments unfold,” the airline said, without giving details.

The head of an air passenger defense organization says that a Facebook group he leads has been inundated with questions and complaints.

Gabor Lukacs, founder of Air Passenger Rights, says he sympathizes with passengers like Lopez and Godoy, but says the airline “does not break the law”.

He says inflated prices are the result of supply and demand, and that Ottawa could do much more to ease the financial burden on travelers.

Airline passenger lawyer Gabor Lukacs said the government should use its power to require airlines to reimburse unused tickets during the pandemic. (Robert Short / CBC)

“The reason we are facing this situation is that refunds are not being made,” said Lukacs, referring to the thousands of people holding tickets for future flights that they cannot board because of COVID-19, and the thousands of returning travelers who, due to the overwhelming volume of calls, were unable to contact their airlines to cancel their flights.

Ottawa should have demanded that airlines “allow all passengers to cancel immediately,” he said. “It would have freed up capacity on the phones and freed up capacity on the planes, then the prices would have been lower.”

It is also concerned that some travelers are told, unlike the law, that they are not entitled to reimbursements – only vouchers for future flights.

“The Minister of Transport should step in and crack down on this type of illegal behavior,” said Lukacs.

The federal government has offered emergency loans of up to $ 5,000 to Canadians trying to return home and said in a statement:[s] air carriers will do their best to work with passengers, their partners and other transport stakeholders to provide them with the assistance they can under these circumstances. “

Public Interest Advocacy Center executive director John Lawford said he was optimistic for air passengers after the dust settled.

“This is truly an unprecedented situation in which we find ourselves,” said Lawford. “I can’t help but think that, given the scale of the disruption, the airlines will want to fix this problem. And the government could very well be working with them right now to get more money out of the I hope that after this pain, Canadians can get their money back. “

Lawford says it provides some sort of bailout for the airline industry because – in the absence of a national carrier – airlines provide a public service.

“I would just like to associate certain conditions [a bailout]”said Lawford.” If people have lost money or vacations during this period and the airlines are getting money to bail them out, these people should also get their money back. “