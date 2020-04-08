Air Canada rehires 16,500 workers made redundant thanks to federal wage subsidy

Air Canada plans to re-hire thousands of workers the airline recently laid off due to COVID-19, after negotiations with the federal government to confirm that the airline would be eligible for a wage subsidy program.

As the first reported by the Toronto Star, the airline has announced that more than 16,000 of its recently terminated workers will be reinstated on the payroll.

The rehiring will be retroactive to March 15 and the wage subsidy program should last until June 6 at least.

Earlier this month, Ottawa expanded its wage subsidy program so that it can cover more businesses, including the largest. Originally targeted only small and medium-sized businesses, it has since been extended to almost all Canadian businesses that saw their revenues fall 30% due to COVID-19.

The Canadian airline industry has experienced a catastrophic reduction in demand due to prohibitions on controlling the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Air Canada says its seat capacity has decreased by almost 90% since the start of the crisis.

Unions approved plan

“Canada’s Emergency Wage Subsidy is an extremely important program to help employees and employers in this time of crisis. As one of Canada’s largest employers most affected by COVID-19, we would like to recognize the leadership of the Government of Canada in its introduction. Said Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu in a press release Wednesday morning.

“We are trying to keep as many of our employees as possible during the crisis and this will certainly be helpful.”

Once operations return to normal, Rovinescu said, the company will bring “as many employees as possible to active life”.

The airline also said that all unions representing workers at the company had approved the plan. Air Canada previously announced that it would temporarily stop buying back its own shares to conserve cash during the current crisis, and the airline’s managers will also benefit from a reduction in pay checks.

Rovinescu and the company’s chief financial officer, Michael Rousseau, have agreed to postpone their salaries while the other executives will give up 25 to 50% of their own.

The members of the Air Canada board of directors have agreed to a reduction of 25% and all other managers of Air Canada will see their salary reduced by 10% for the second quarter.

CBC News contacted WestJet, its Air Canada rival, in Calgary. downsized by about half last month, to see whether or not they have similar discussions with Ottawa regarding the wage subsidy program. This request was not immediately returned.