Air Canada signs agreement with union to lay off up to 600 pilots

Air Canada has reached an agreement with its pilots’ association that would allow the airline to accommodate up to 600 pilots, according to a union letter reviewed by Reuters, published on Tuesday.

Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, is reducing capacity due to the collapse in travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak which forced many governments to impose travel restrictions.

The agreement covers six months from April to the end of September, the letter said. Air Canada and the union were not immediately available for comment.

More soon