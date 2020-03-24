Canada

Air Canada signs agreement with union to lay off up to 600 pilots

March 24, 2020 0 comment
Air Canada union says flight crews should isolate themselves, airline disagrees

Air Canada has reached an agreement with its pilots’ association that would allow the airline to accommodate up to 600 pilots, according to a union letter reviewed by Reuters, published on Tuesday.

Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, is reducing capacity due to the collapse in travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak which forced many governments to impose travel restrictions.

The agreement covers six months from April to the end of September, the letter said. Air Canada and the union were not immediately available for comment.

More soon

Recommended For You

Hundreds of layoffs and thousands of job delays in Alberta's oil sands

Hundreds of layoffs and thousands of job delays in Alberta’s oil sands

Coronavirus: what's going on in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

Olympians disappointed but understand Canada's decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

Olympians disappointed but understand Canada’s decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

About the Author: David Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *