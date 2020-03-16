Air Canada union says flight crews should isolate themselves, airline disagrees

Union representing large number of Air Canada flight and cabin crew says members should be isolated each time they return to Canada for two weeks, as government officials suggest , but the airline says its employees are exempt from this policy.

Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, told CBC News that the union learned over the weekend that the airline believed its staff were “exempt” from the advice of many government agencies that anyone arriving in Canada from abroad is self-isolating right now if they have contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease.

CBC News has obtained what appears to be an airline memo from its staff stating that after “speaking with government officials, we can confirm that these conditions do not apply to you as a crew of operating, killing or commuting cabin “. The term “decapitation” refers to the time when Air Canada personnel take the plane without operating it, in order to arrive at a new destination where they are to make a flight.

The airline did not respond to a request from CBC News regarding the veracity of the contents of the memo. But the union says the policy is “inexplicably dangerous, shortsighted and ignorant of the health of thousands of flight attendants who continue to work through these extremely difficult times”.

“You are exempt since you are well trained and ready to protect yourself, to spend less time in the countries visited and to have access to and use protective measures on board, including hand sanitizers, masks and gloves when and as appropriate “, The airline memo to staff reads.

The union disputes this part, suggesting that gloves and masks “are not always available for our main Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge crews when they show up for work. It is outrageous and totally unacceptable. ”

“We understand the risks we take in continuing to do our jobs,” said Lesosky, “but we are not guinea pigs. We will continue to play our central role in bringing Canadians home as this pandemic intensifies , but we will not accept business or government taking us or our security for granted any longer. “