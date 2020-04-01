Air pollution decreases in four major cities as pandemic measures hold back residents

Public health measures shutting down workplaces and schools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a significant reduction in air pollution in several Canadian cities known for their traffic congestion, according to satellite images shared with CBC News .

Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver have seen a decline in traffic in recent days, as physical distance measures put in place to slow the spread of the new coronavirus have brought Canadians closer to home.

Images from Descartes laboratories in major cities and surrounding areas show that their average levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – a pollutant created by the combustion of fossil fuels, such as gasoline – have dropped compared to a year ago. a year. The New Mexico-based geospatial analysis group shared the data with some news organizations, including CBC and the New York Times.

The composite images come from the Sentinel 5P satellite of the European Space Agency and show averages over time.

“It seems pretty clear to us that things are slowing down in cities because of the epidemic,” Tim Wallace, chief creative officer at Descartes Labs, told CBC News.

The major part of NO2 emissions comes from vehicles. The gas has a pungent smell and in high concentrations it can irritate the lungs and cause coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Prolonged exposure has been linked to the development of asthma and other illnesses, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Toronto

According to traffic analysis firm Inrix, Toronto was the most congested city in Canada in 2019 and the 19th most congested in the world. The provincial and federal governments have asked residents of Ontario to stay home in March – the sharp reduction in NO2 levels since then shows that they have listened. Other cities, including Oshawa, Brampton and Hamilton, also experienced declines. (You can move the cursor over the images below to see the differences from year to year.)

Edmonton and Calgary

Edmonton and Calgary both recorded similar emission reductions in their urban cores and along Highway 2, the main artery connecting the two cities.

Vancouver

British Columbia is ahead of the rest of Canada in adopting electric vehicles, and the province is considered by some to have a “green culture.” But even those on the west coast can breathe a little more recently, as the city and its surroundings see less traffic.

Impact on greenhouse gas emissions?

Nitrogen dioxide should not be confused with greenhouse gases – but since this gas and carbon dioxide are both produced when fossil fuels are burned, there is a relationship between NO2 levels and carbon dioxide emissions – the gas most associated with climate change.

“These are striking reminders of the way we live now and of our striking use of fossil fuels,” said Michael Brauer, professor at the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia.

Ryan Katz-Rosene, President of the Environmental Studies Association of Canada, said that the world should see a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of this pandemic.

And while the immediate concern should be the health and well-being of citizens, Katz-Rosene, assistant professor of political studies at the University of Ottawa, said that policy makers should use this time to think about how whose stimulus and post-pandemic stimulus money could be aimed at creating jobs in clean technologies, encouraging companies to use lower-carbon technologies and building greener transportation networks.

Two security guards cross downtown Vancouver on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

“(We have to make sure) that we are using post-pandemic stimulus plans to work towards a just transition,” he said.