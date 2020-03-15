Airport Control Only Granted To Travelers Returning From “Place Of Concern”, Says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that only certain international travelers entering Canada are screened at airports, as critics show why measures are not being stepped up amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Travelers transiting Canadian airports say they are asked if they have recently visited China, Italy or Iran – but not where exactly they have traveled or whether they have gone to other affected countries by epidemics.

Trudeau responded to travelers’ concerns on Sunday asking why they hadn’t followed a more robust screening process.

“They were not from a place of concern and so there were different protocols,” said Trudeau in a TV interview with CTV News.

“We don’t want public health officials to use their time and resources at airports to do something that isn’t as hard-hitting as they can do.”

All travelers arriving in Canada from any international destination are advised to consider self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution.

The Prime Minister said that the priority of public health officials at the moment was to support communities and hospitals affected by the virus.

“At airports, it is not necessarily the best thing, but there are more measures that we are considering and more things that we will do,” he said.

One of these measures is to limit the number of Canadian airports that will accept incoming international flights – a list that Transport Canada is developing and plans to publish this week.

Trudeau did not discuss the other measures that the Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement.

What does screening look like?

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday that, in addition to reporting passengers traveling by air, “tightened controls at all land, rail and sea ports of entry” are now being implemented.

Blair said that resources at airports are directed to people traveling from “high-risk regions” and these passengers receive additional information or additional interaction with public health officials.

The process involves immediately referring people with symptoms to the appropriate health authorities and telling passengers what to do if they later develop symptoms.

As to whether the federal government plans to impose mandatory segregation periods on all travelers – which is possible under the Canada Quarantine Act – Trudeau said there was “nothing but we removed from the table. ”

Trudeau is expected to chair a cabinet meeting later Sunday to discuss Canada’s response to the pandemic.