Airport controls will be improved as Canada’s best doctor says now is the time to act

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says efforts to update airport controls across the country are “quickly” underway after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said only some international travelers were screened.

Trudeau made the remarks earlier Sunday in a TV interview with CTV News at a time when critics are mounting why border and airport measures are not being stepped up amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to concerns from travelers wondering why they did not follow a more robust screening process, Trudeau said they “did not come from a place of concern and therefore there were different protocols”.

“We don’t want public health officials to use their time and resources at airports to do something that is not the most impactful thing they can do,” he said, adding that the priority for those responsible is to be in their communities and in the hospitals.

Travelers transiting Canadian airports say they are asked if they have recently visited Hubei Province in China, Italy or Iran – but not exactly where they traveled or if they have been to others countries affected by epidemics.

Tam acknowledged the concern at a press conference on Sunday, saying authorities are considering “additional screening questions” over customs and immigration machines used by international passengers when they enter the country.

These new questions could probe for more details on the activities of travelers – because due to the rampant spread of COVID-19, Tam said that the focus on these regions may no longer matter.

Now is our chance. – Dr. Theresa Tam

“Now you are no longer focusing only on these three areas. In fact, you are focusing on all travelers from outside Canada,” she said.

“I think what you will see is that we are rapidly increasing communication on this front. … We will make sure that we get these messages out to all ports of entry.”

Tam also noted that efforts to strengthen Canada’s collective response have reached a critical point.

“This is our chance here, right now,” she said. “We must act now and act together.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that nothing was at stake on Sunday when it came to asking Canadians to submit to mandatory self-isolation or whether Canada would close its borders. (Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press)

Self-isolation remains voluntary

Matt Jeneroux, the Conservative Party’s health critic, and Pierre Paul-Hus, the Party’s public safety critic, criticized the government’s management of controls at airports and other border crossings before what Tam said.

“Reports that Canadians returning from international travel are not properly screened at the airport or must not be isolated for 14 days are of great concern and must be corrected immediately. It is not enough for the government to simply advertise a policy, he must ensure that it is applied and that front-line staff have the necessary resources and support. “

What possible scenarios has the federal government anticipated with the spread of the new coronavirus?

All travelers arriving in Canada from any destination are advised to consider self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution – a measure which Tam says remains voluntary out of necessity.

“It is impossible to be … keeping an eye on every traveler who enters. It is a social phenomenon. It is a societal response and everyone has to take this responsibility,” she said.

“Public health is going to do what it can. It can’t basically maintain that kind of … daily monitoring and follow-up.”

However, in his interview earlier Sunday, Trudeau said that the application of solitary confinement – which is possible under Canada’s Quarantine Act – has not been “removed from the table”.

What does screening look like now?

Tam said that the “messaging” advising recently returned travelers to isolate themselves will also be updated at airports.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday that, in addition to reporting passengers traveling by air, “tightened controls at all land, rail and sea ports of entry” are now being implemented.

Blair also said that resources are directed to people traveling from “high-risk regions” and that these passengers receive additional information or additional interaction with public health officials.

The process involves immediately referring people with symptoms to the appropriate health authorities and telling passengers what to do if they later develop symptoms.

In addition to the updated measures, the government also plans to limit the number of Canadian airports that will accept incoming international flights – a list that Transport Canada is developing and plans to publish this week.

Trudeau will chair a cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss Canada’s response to the pandemic.