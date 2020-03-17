Airport industry group requests Minister of Transport for financial relief due to collapsed travel demand

Canadian airports are on the verge of losing $ 1.3 billion in a continuing global travel collapse sparked by COVID-19, said the group representing Canada’s airports.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” said President of the Canadian Airports Council, Daniel-Robert Gooch, in a telephone interview. “Airports are now discussing their financial future.”

Many major airlines will operate at half their capacity next month due to border closures and reduced flight schedules, causing the fees charged to carriers and passengers to dry up, Gooch said.

He asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to give him rent relief of about $ 380 million that Canadian non-profit airport authorities pay in Ottawa each year.

Gooch said the support could come as a deferral or rent reduction that would help offset fixed costs such as track maintenance.

Airports directly employ about 194,000 workers, some of whom will see their jobs threatened while terminals and check-in desks are emptied, he added.

“We know that airport concessions – food, drink, retail – have also been affected,” he said.

The Canadian Airports Council represents 53 airports, including the three largest in the country, which account for most of the rent at federal airports.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chief economist of the International Air Transport Association said loss of revenue around the world already exceeded the group’s worst forecast of $ 113 billion and threatened to bankrupt several airlines.

Brian Pearce said that the recovery from the new coronavirus pandemic will not take place until September at the earliest. “The challenge we face today is this: can airlines last that long before they run out of money?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that Canada would close its borders to most foreign nationals, except for the United States, and would ban anyone, including Canadian citizens, from entering the country. flights to this country.

Air Canada said a few hours earlier that it would halve its seating capacity in the second quarter and withdraw its profit forecast for 2020 and 2021 due to “a sharp drop in traffic” due to the epidemic, which has infected more than 168,000 people and killed at least 6,600 people, according to the World Health Organization.

The announcement plunged the company’s shares into a dizzying fall, with the stock plummeting to $ 16.23 Tuesday noon – about a third of its price two months ago.

WestJet announced Monday night that it will suspend all commercial operations for international and cross-border flights for 30 days.