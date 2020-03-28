Alabama, 4, missing for 2 days found safe with her dog

A 4 year old child Alabama girl was found safe with her dog Friday afternoon – one mile from her rural home after leaving faded away for two days.

“I am so happy and thankful to God for watching over my beautiful granddaughter and bringing her back safely,” said Evelyn “Vadie” Sides’ grandmother, Harriet Sides.

Vadie was walking her dog under the watchful eye of a guard on Wednesday afternoon when the guard said that she had turned her head for a second and that the girl “had practically disappeared”.

Authorities deployed helicopters and drones on Thursday to help locate her.

“The dog was with her to protect her all the time,” said Andrew Peacock, spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Birmingham News reported.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Vadie was in good shape: responsive, alert, and talking.

“No words can describe everyone’s relief,” Jones said after the girl was reunited with her parents, according to FOX 6 in Birmingham. “We are fair, ecstatic might be a good word … and the best part is that she is with her mom.”

About 300 volunteers joined the research in the wooded area.

“Our thanks just don’t seem enough, but they have our most sincere and sincere thanks for the sacrifices they made – all the volunteers who came with one goal in mind and who were to find this little daughter and bring her back to her mother. and dad, what just happened a few minutes ago, “added Jones.