Alabama Joins States Under Coronavirus Home Stay Order

From 5 p.m. Saturday, Alabama joined the list of states in which residents were subject to a residence order in coronavirus epidemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey and state health official Dr. Scott Harris has announced that the prescription will be in effect until April 30, with a decision before that date to extend the prescription beyond that date , AL.com reported.

“We all have a duty to take this seriously,” the governor wrote in a Twitter message. “Wash your hands frequently, disinfect commonly used items, and practice social distancing.”

Ivey warned that the state would likely see a sharp increase in confirmed cases and deaths in the coming weeks.

“My friends, April will be very difficult and potentially very deadly,” said the governor, according to AL.com. “You must understand that we have urged people to stay at home. It is now the law. “

As of the end of Saturday, Alabama had more than 1,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus – also known as COVID-19 – and had seen at least 26 deaths, according to the state of Department of public health, division of infectious diseases and outbreaks.

Ivey, a Republican, had been criticized by the state for failing to issue a home stay order earlier. On Friday, she responded to these concerns.

“I tried to find the right balance, something that was measured without over-reacting and that looked after people’s health without stifling the life of the business,” she said at a press conference. Friday, according to the advertiser.

US Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat, has argued that slowing the spread of the virus through a stay at home order would ultimately prove to be the best way to revive the economy.

“We’re helping this economy by staying at home,” said Jones on Thursday, according to the advertiser. “By staying at home, we can stop the spread and we can start this economy soon.”

On Friday, Ivey said the continued growth of cases in the state prompted her to finally issue the order.

“Yesterday [Thursday] the number of new cases has increased by 160, “she said at the press conference.” It was a great leap. that they respect. “EMA refers to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Chambers County in eastern Alabama has been particularly hard hit, with authorities suspecting local church gatherings could have helped spread the virus, the advertiser reported.