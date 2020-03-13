Alabama Reports First Case of Coronavirus

Alabama has reported its first case of new coronavirus, leaving Idaho and West Virginia as the only remaining states untouched by the virus. In a press release sent Friday, Governor Kay Ivey did not release further details on the case, but said the state was ready to deal with it.

“With my fellow Alabamians, I have been closely following the rapidly evolving events regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Ivey. “As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in case the virus eventually reaches our state. As I have repeatedly emphasized, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount. “

Ivey said the state has taken a “calm and collected approach” to prepare for coronavirus cases, and that “we must remember that calm and stability win the race.”

“Alabamians should not be afraid, but rather use common sense to be wary of themselves and others,” said Ivey. “We will remain committed to the issue and continue to prioritize the health and well-being of all Alabamians.”

The state health officer advised residents to be careful and adopt “appropriate hygiene behaviors such as washing hands, not touching face with unwashed hands, covering cough and sneezing and staying home if you have a fever. “

“As a precaution, it is suggested that any gathering of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled,” said Dr. Scott Harris.

There have been over 1600 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 41 deaths.