Alabama Reports First Coronavirus Death

An Alabama resident who tested positive for new coronavirus, COVID-19, has died, according to the state health department.

The resident, who was not identified, had underlying health problems. His death marks the first time that an Alabama resident who had previously tested positive for the virus has died. The Jackson County resident “died in a facility outside of the state of Alabama,” officials from the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a statement. press release Wednesday.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased patient, as well as to the families of all those affected by this epidemic,” said Dr. Scott Harris, public health official, in a statement. . “The health of our residents and the community is our highest priority, and we will continue to work together to care for patients, protect the safety of health care workers and protect the people of our state.”

No further information was provided.

Alabama reported 449 cases of the new virus on Thursday morning, of which more than 2,800 were tested for COVID-19 in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Monitoring Dashboard.

To date, the virus has infected more than 480,446 people in 175 countries and territories, causing more than 21,571 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 69,197 illnesses and at least 1,046 deaths.