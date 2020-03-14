Alaska Officials Announce State’s First Coronavirus Case

A man tested positive for the new coronavirus in Alaska, the first such case in the state, officials said on Thursday.

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office said the person arrived in Anchorage on Wednesday. The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Anne Zink, described the man as a foreign national who had passed through the airport, identified symptoms that could be compatible with COVID-19, contacted his supplier. health care, isolated himself and arranged to be assessed.

While the experts were still collecting details, Zink said it was a case the authorities believed he could contain. The case will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, said Zink.

“It was not someone who wandered into the community,” she said.

An epidemiology team would review recent human history and if there is reason to believe that a person may have been exposed, they will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days, a said Zink.

“In the short story, there was no significant concern that we had that person exposed someone else in the state of Alaska,” she said.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for Dunleavy, said the man was on a private cargo flight.

Officials prepared for a case and urged Alaskans to take steps to slow or prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as avoiding large gatherings or crowded places. Dunleavy declared a public health emergency on Wednesday in response to the virus, which he compared to a “slow storm coming our way”. He said the declaration would allow the administration to act more quickly with procurement and other areas.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Over 61,000 have recovered.

Zink said the man left the Anchorage hospital where he was tested. She said the state was moving him to one of his seclusion shelter alternatives. She declined to describe them, but said officials believed the placement did not put anyone else in danger.

The University of Alaska said on Thursday that it would ask students to take most of the courses it offers for the remainder of the spring semester, and that events in the state have been canceled or delayed in because of virus issues. Those responsible for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race announced that they had postponed certain post-race events in Nome.