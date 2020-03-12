Alberta government must review committee responsible for examining deaths from family violence, experts say

This story is part of Ending domestic violence, a CBC News series on the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

It is unlikely, the committee said, that she knew of her past: the long history of aggression against his girlfriends, the threats he made regularly to kill them if they left him.

Contactless court orders issued and routinely violated, labels given to him by various government agencies – “high risk”, “an unacceptable risk to those close to him”.

How he once acted on one of his threats and attempted to kill his partner.

In 2012, after they had been dating for several years, she was the one he came looking for, stabbing her several times. The police discovered his body and, later, his.

The details surrounding the murder-suicide are contained in a case report from the Alberta Family Violence Death Review Committee, quietly published on a government website in July 2019.

The report, which does not identify the victim or the abuser, did not attract media attention. His recommendations on how the province could prevent similar tragedies have not yet produced a public response from the government.

Experts believe the committee’s work is vital but often fails, resulting in late reports filled with sometimes vague recommendations that the province does not act in a meaningful way.

“It did not meet expectations,” said Jan Reimer, executive director of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.

“We all know we need more education, we all know we need more prevention, we all know we need more resources in aboriginal communities,” she said.

“There are a lot of things we know. What actions are we going to take and how are you going to monitor them to make a difference?”

Not all deaths reviewed

The committee was created in 2013 when the province amended the Family Violence Protection Act. Its members all have expertise in the area of ​​family violence and include lawyers, police, mental health experts and victim advocates.

The committee produces annual reports containing statistics on homicides involving spousal violence in the province, as well as detailed reports on specific cases that represent systemic problems.

These in-depth examinations cannot identify the parties involved and can only be carried out after the completion of criminal investigations or proceedings.

Since its inception six years ago, the committee has produced eight case reports. In 2018 alone, 23 Albertans died in incidents of family violence.

“I think case reviews should be done for every death related to family violence in Alberta,” said University of Calgary law professor Jennifer Koshan.

Koshan leads a research team that is conducting a five-year study on access to justice for domestic violence in Canada.

It is essential to “systematically monitor these deaths, investigate these deaths in detail and see where not only the legal system but other support systems for victims of domestic violence may have failed in these cases,” Koshan said. , adding that other jurisdictions, such as In Ontario, investigate each death attributed to family violence.

A lack of resources is likely a factor in the production of case reports by the committee, Koshan said.

In 2018, the province paid the 10 committee members total compensation of less than $ 17,000 in compensation.

Jennifer Koshan, professor of law at the University of Calgary, leads a research team that is conducting a five-year study on access to justice in cases of family violence in Canada. She says that the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee should investigate every death attributed to family violence. (Terri Trembath / CBC)

Social and Community Services Minister Rajan Sawhney denied a request for an interview.

In a statement sent by email, her press secretary, Diane Carter, confirmed that the committee’s 2019 budget was $ 554,000, the majority of which went to administrative staff whose work supports the committee. Carter said the ministry predicts that this year’s committee budget will remain the same.

Responding to criticism, the committee released few reports, Carter said his investigations require analysis of complex information.

She stated that these case reports are posted on the government website and tabled in the Legislative Assembly, and that the responses of the relevant departments are also published online.

“Our government has a long-standing interdepartmental working group called the Interdepartmental Committee on Family Violence, which is dedicated to preventing and responding to family violence,” she said.

“Part of the mandate (of the working group) is to implement and monitor the committee’s recommendations. Many of the committee’s recommendations are consistent with work already underway in government and help us prioritize our efforts in preventing family violence. ”

Political independence would help, says president

Committee chair Allen Benson said that although the committee has produced only eight in-depth case reports, it examines each death related to domestic violence before selecting some for further analysis.

Other jurisdictions that review each death use a checklist system – a system that simply identifies if certain indicators of violence were present before the death – and does not go into the level of detail that the Alberta committee does in his case reports, he said.

“The number of files that need to be reviewed, we talk about by the hundreds in some cases,” said Benson, who has chaired the committee since its inception. “One of the most recent cases, I would say we had about 15 boxes of files to review.

“So there is a lot of work involved. The analysis part alone takes months.”

Sometimes investigation of cases can take a while to start, he said, as the committee must wait for investigative reports and police forensic test results, sometimes for a year or more. .

Benson was quick to praise the work of committee members and support staff with the budget available to them. However, he recognized that additional resources would be helpful, as would independence from government.

“The cost of operating an independent committee and the cost of hiring the staff necessary to do the job, I’m not sure there has ever been an interest on behalf of a government in spending this kind of ‘money’, he said. .

“I think that if the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee were to report directly to the Legislative Assembly and be independent from government under the new law, yes, it would be more effective.”

The chair of the Alberta Domestic Violence Death Review Committee says the group’s work would be more effective if the committee reported directly to the Legislative Assembly. 0:48

He said he would like to see the government draw more public attention to the committee and its work, and act on more of its recommendations.

“When we look at some of the recommendations on family violence, we saw a response that was very positive,” said Benson, but added that “we have not seen major changes in some of the policy areas that we would like to see. see.

“So I don’t know if a government has responded correctly to the recommendations made by family violence death reviews across Canada,” he said.

Committee recommendations not followed publicly

In its 2012 murder-suicide case report, the committee recommended that the Alberta government develop more supports for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence, including supports focused on mental health and rehabilitation. offenders, and the implementation of a “coordinated service model” to address family violence in Alberta.

Such sweeping recommendations can be difficult to implement, say critics, because sometimes they do not prescribe a clear course of action, and the recommendations do not appear to be followed publicly.

“Part of my concern about the overall structure of the death review committee and government oversight of this committee is that the follow-up and implementation of the recommendations is not what it could be,” said Koshan.

Government accountability is crucial to making the work of the committee meaningful, she said.

“The Domestic Violence Death Review Committee will only be effective if the government takes its recommendations seriously,” she said, adding that she believed the committee should report directly to the Assembly. legislative.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Community and Social Services, Rajan Sawhney, noted above, said that a government task force is examining the committee’s recommendations and helping to implement them. (Peter Evans / CBC)

Perhaps the most specific recommendation of the committee in the 2012 case was that the province implement a public awareness campaign on family violence and where to seek help, which appeared to be a direct response to a finding. important of the report.

Many people knew that the abuser – who had mental health problems and, it seems, a history of childhood maltreatment – was abusive towards his partners. Some even knew the “gravity and regularity” of these abuses. But few have intervened or reported it to the authorities.

“In addition, several people later stated that they saw or heard substantial evidence suggesting that the perpetrator seriously injured or killed the victim, but did nothing because they” did not want to know, “said the official. committee.

In her statement, Sawhney’s press secretary did not address the question of why the government did not release the two case reports when they were released in July 2019, or publicly respond to the committee’s recommendations.

Community and social services have asked for responses from all relevant ministries by the end of this month and the responses will be released soon after, she said.

Case reports are often published discreetly

The committee submits its reports to the Alberta Minister of Community and Social Services, who decides how and when to publish them. But over the years, most reports have been published without any media announcements.

Instead, they are simply posted on a government website – a Reimer said that its organization must continue to check if new case reports are available.

“Ideally, we would be brought in and (we and) other domestic violence service providers would receive copies of the report,” she said. “And then we could also participate in the research of the way to integrate this responsibility, because we are the eyes of the community.”

The statement by Minister Sawhney’s press secretary did not respond to criticism of the way reports are published.

Often reports are released several years after the death investigation.

In this December 2014 archive photo, flowers and stuffed animals lay on the sidewalk outside the house in north Edmonton where Phu Lam killed his wife, son, several other relatives, and a friend of the family. The Alberta Domestic Violence Death Review Committee said it would begin its investigation of the murders as soon as possible, but over five years have still not produced its case report. (Jason Franson / Canadian Press)

At the end of December 2014, Edmonton man Phu Lam killed eight, including his wife Thuy Tien Truong, his young son and niece, several other parents and a family friend. Lam then committed suicide.

A few days later, the committee announced that it would make its examination of the matter “an absolute priority” and will begin its work as soon as the police and the forensic scientist have completed their investigations.

More than five years later, this report has still not been made public. An EPS spokesperson confirmed that the police officially completed their investigation in 2017.

Benson said it took the committee more than a year to receive the full police file, which included forensic reports and DNA evidence. He said the number of deaths involved meant that the review was taking longer. The committee is currently drafting its case report.

“Immediacy is very important when we talk about domestic violence issues, again not only in individual cases, but really in the need to systematically address them,” said Koshan. “What are the flaws in our justice system and the different components of our legal system that we should be talking about in trying to prevent these deaths?”

She said that if the committee’s annual reports reveal that women make up the vast majority of victims, it should include more demographic information so that the public can see who is most affected by domestic violence.

Reimer said the provincial government and the committee need to develop a reporting strategy, one that sets timelines for action.

“When people are going to report on these recommendations, what will happen to them,” she said. “What are people going to do differently, because we can’t keep doing what we did.

“Death investigations, death review committees, they all made the same recommendations,” said Reimer. “The challenge is to do something.”

If you need help and you are in immediate danger, call 911. To find help in your area, visit sheltersafe.ca or http://endingviolencecanada.org/getting-help.