Alberta gun owners source ammunition during COVID-19 pandemic

The buying panic in Alberta has seen everything from pasta to toilet paper pile up in record numbers.

And now, some are turning to the storage of firearms and ammunition.

Martin Tinney, owner of Swamp Donkey Outdoors, north of Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, says it is working around the clock to keep up with demand.

"Right now, nobody wants shotguns, they want shotguns, they want defenders, that's what they want," said Tinney.

He says his store saw gun owners store ammunition over a year ago, while rural Albertans stocked up on ammunition to protect their belongings from what he says is an increase in rural crime due to the collapse of the economy.

But now he says people are coming and buying ammunition because of fears and uncertainty about COVID-19.

Tinney said most of his sales are ammunition, but he still has a lot of supplies.

But he says he has also heard of a shortage of ammunition in parts of Alberta, including a woman who drove 90 minutes to buy her ammunition on Monday because all of the stores where she lives are sold.

“I have $ 50, how much can I get?”

“I have the same guys who come every day to buy, whatever they can afford that day,” he added.

“If they have $ 50 in their pocket,” I need a 12 gauge shot, I have $ 50, how much can I get? “And they don’t ask for the price -” How much can I get? “- and they come every day and buy everything they can afford.”

“Buckshot is completely exhausted”

David McDonald, 23, obtained his firearms license last month after completing the long process, which includes an RCMP background check.

Last week, he was at the big box retailer Cabela and said that the queue to get to the gun counter lasted more than 30 minutes.

“I came in because I heard they were out of stock, and the one I wanted was on sale,” said McDonald, who ended up buying a Winchester SXP, a shotgun that ‘he plans to use for hunting and sport shooting.

He also took ammunition, but did not get everything he wanted.

“I got some of the ammo I was hoping to buy, but the buckshot is completely exhausted in the city as far as I can find, pretty much it’s just a bird’s bullet and slugs available.”