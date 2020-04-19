Alberta health care workers say new masks don’t seal, cause rashes and headaches

The masks delivered to healthcare workers in Alberta this week cause headaches and rashes for some, and do not seal properly to protect workers and patients, say the nurses.

But the Alberta government says masks are safe and calls to nationalize the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE) are politicizing a crisis.

A Calgary nurse, who CBC News has agreed not to identify to protect her job, said before this week that her unit had received procedure masks from Edmonton Pri-Med, a company registered with Health Canada that manufactures medical supplies.

But now they have moved on to masks from Vanch, a company based in Shenzhen, China, which focuses on radio frequency identification products, but also manufactures thermometers and masks.

“[The new masks] there are gaps along the side, you can’t seal them along your face … because the mask itself is so big and the curls on the side are so big, the seal on the top of the nose does nothing. You put it on and you smile at your patient and your nose is exposed, “said the nurse.

“They don’t stay put, they smell awesome and they cause a lot of reactions … with these, my face is actually hot and swollen.”

She said that about 30 minutes after she put on one of the new masks, she started to feel a burning sensation along the edge of the mask and her airways were tight.

I feel like our lives are obviously worth more than that. – Calgary nurse

She could not bear to wear the mask for more than about 90 minutes, and her face was swollen and felt like it was burning overnight. She said her colleagues have reported similar problems.

She stated that some of the older Pri-Med masks were available and that these were a priority for workers in the units suffering from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“I feel like our lives are obviously worth more than that. And I think they unnecessarily endanger us when we had the right masks that worked … These particular masks are of horrible and horrible quality. “

Dr. Michael Chatenay, a surgeon in Edmonton, said the new masks were of inferior quality, which worried him about the other supplies that the province gets.

“What is even more worrying is the quality of the N95 masks that we are going to get, will they be of the same quality? The 3M masks that we get are very good … These are the masks that are really important to protect our lives from this virus. “

Health workers have shared similar frustrations on social networks, with a poster share a video the ease with which the new procedural mask slides out of their noses.

Susan Slade is vice-president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents 95,000 workers in the province, about half of whom work in health care. She said a number of workers shared similar concerns about the quality of the mask.

“People need these masks right now. They must be able to wear them and they must be able to feel safe at work,” she told CBC News.

“No matter how many thousands and thousands of masks we can get … If they are not of suitable quality, what is it for?”

She hopes to see the government obtain better quality masks in the short term and work to nationalize the production of medical equipment.

“The only way we can really ensure quality control and rapid distribution of PPE is if they are manufactured in-house in Alberta and supervised by a public body.”

Call to nationalize “absurd”

Steve Buick, press secretary to provincial health minister Tyler Shandro, said that all PPE purchased by Alberta health services is safe and will protect staff and patients.

“The call to nationalize suppliers is absurd, an example of politicizing the COVID-19 emergency to promote an irrelevant political agenda,” he said.

“AHS does an excellent job of sourcing PPE. To do this, they work with new suppliers, which includes adjusting products to meet their needs and address staff concerns.”

The minister’s office said that AHS is working on a process to reduce the smell of procedural masks, and that future supplier shipments will include fixes to improve the fit.

On April 11, the province announced that it had signed contracts worth over $ 200 million for PPE, including millions of gowns and masks. The same day, the Prime Minister said that the province would ship millions of surplus medical supplies to provinces in need.

CBC News spoke to two nurses following the move, who said they applaud the generosity of the province but were concerned that the guidelines would change to require more frequent PPE changes, workers could fill up on supplies faster than expected. CBC News has agreed not to identify these nurses to protect their jobs.

Alberta Health Services said on Twitter that it sourcing of alternative suppliers products to ensure that PPE continues to be readily available, and stated that the smell of the new procedural masks was related to the plastic in which the masks are shipped.

“Because the regular supply chain for purchasing procedural masks cannot meet the demand required during this response, staff may see ten or more new brands of masks in the coming weeks. masks are all safe, certified and meet ATSM level 1 filtration requirements, “AHS said.

AHS also collects and sterilizes used N95 masks, which offer a better filter and better seal than procedural masks, in case of shortage.

Stories have surfaced internationally substandard medical supplies arriving from china and healthcare workers across the country expressed anxiety around PPE shortages.

On Saturday in Calgary, volunteers from the national group Conquer COVID-19 received donations of PPE to distribute to front-line workers.

Provincial Minister of Culture and Status of Women Leela Aheer was there to help collect donations.

She said that while the government has made it easier to purchase personal protective equipment, it is in unknown territory and non-profit organizations can help fill the gaps that are opening up.

“For these organizations to come to us and tell us where they are missing, where the gaps are, it’s really helpful for us, because then we can determine which is the best way to go. So I’m very grateful to anyone who responds or gives us comments or criticism, “she said.