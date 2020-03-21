Alberta Health has not disclosed to the public or to patients that an Edmonton doctor has been infected with COVID-19

An Edmonton doctor returned from a trip to the United States late last month, saw patients in early March, and underwent elective surgery in a hospital a few days before being tested positive for COVID-19.

But good Alberta Health Unveiled March 11 that a patient at Misericordia Hospital in west Edmonton had tested positive, this did not reveal that “the man in his thirties” was a rheumatologist and that he had seen patients.

Alberta Health also did not notify patients seen by the doctor after returning from the United States that he was infected.

In an interview with CBC News Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said the patients were not told because the doctor had no symptoms when he saw them.

“If we contacted everyone with whom people were involved, before we even had symptoms, it would be a huge use of our public health resources and we would alarm people unnecessarily if they were not at risk,” said said Hinshaw. “And it also diverts resources from the important task of contacting those at risk of exposure.”

Hinshaw noted that Alberta follows national guidelines, based on the best collective evidence, which define who is deemed to be at risk, when the risk of exposure begins and what are the risks of transmission and exposure.

In this case, Hinshaw took the extra precaution of calling an infectious disease specialist to reconsider his decision not to inform the doctor’s patients and the specialist accepted this decision.

So far, none of the doctor’s patients have tested positive. Hinshaw did not know how many patients the doctor had seen.

In a statement to CBC News before the interview with Hinshaw, Alberta Health noted that the infected doctor “had done nothing wrong.

“They followed all of the guidelines in effect at the time, fully cooperated and did not endanger anyone in danger due to the knowledge of the time. This situation has evolved rapidly and a protocol is now in place to ensure that all Albertans, including doctors, isolate themselves for 14 days after returning to Alberta. This has been in place since March 12, “said the release.

Doctor returned from Seattle

CBC News confirmed that the doctor returned from a trip to Seattle, one of the epicentres of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, and then saw patients in a clinic on Thursday, March 5.

CBC News has agreed not to name the clinic. The doctor’s identity is not known.

On March 6, the doctor underwent elective orthopedic surgery at the hospital and was released the next day. On Monday March 9, the doctor tested positive. He is now self-isolated at home.

In an internal email obtained by CBC News, Covenant Health, the state-funded Catholic health authority that manages Misericordia Hospital, said it identified staff and doctors who were in direct contact with the patient, and they were sent home to isolate themselves. .

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a press conference on March 11 that a man in his thirties in the Edmonton area had COVID-19. (John Shypitka / CBC)

“Each staff member who self-isolates will be contacted and monitored by [occupational health and safety] and will be deleted before they return to work, “says the internal email.

“We are continuing to assess this situation and determine the impact on service delivery on our site and are putting in place plans to provide continuous service to our patients and the community.”

Hinshaw said the doctor started showing symptoms the same day that he was operated on at Misericordia “but that he was not symptomatic while he was practicing as a doctor”.

As soon as the doctor’s COVID-19 test was confirmed, health officials took immediate action to find everyone he had been in contact with in the hospital and after his release. So far, there has been no further spread.

Second case in Canada of an infected doctor

The ministry’s press release indicates that in all cases, only at-risk patients are contacted.

“This is an important element in protecting patient confidentiality and avoiding alarming Albertans who are not at risk,” said the statement. “We have completed all of the appropriate contact searches for this matter and we no longer know of any spread.”

Alberta Health said that, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Alberta, there will likely be more cases involving all professions, including health care providers.

“This is exactly the approach we will take in each case,” said the ministry’s statement.

“It would be inappropriate for us to disclose these details in any case; we do so here simply to ensure accurate reporting and to avoid undue public concern.”

This is the second known case in Canada where a doctor has tested positive for COVID-19. A week ago, a radiation oncologist in Hamilton tested positive on his return from a trip to Hawaii.

In this case, the health authorities also did not alert the public but confirmed to CBC News that a doctor in his thirties had been infected and that she had seen patients before undergoing a test. The health authorities contacted the 14 patients the doctor had seen.

The doctor and her husband, a surgeon, were isolated.

The province has declared a state of health emergency. Day care centers, schools, colleges and universities and most other public facilities are closed, and public gatherings have been limited to a maximum of 50 people – all in an effort to limit community transmission of the virus.

Although Premier Jason Kenney recently said the epidemic is expected to peak in four or five weeks, Alberta Health said there was no way to know for sure when it could happen.

If you have information about this story, or information for another story, please contact us confidentially at [email protected]

