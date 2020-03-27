Alberta health minister accused of berating Calgary doctor and intimidating citizens

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro and his wife are accused of having berated a Calgary doctor at his home in front of his wife and children for republishing a derogatory meme on Facebook.

The Facebook image referred to an alleged conflict of interest involving the MP for Calgary, his wife Andrea Shandro and a supplementary health care company in which they are co-owners.

Shandro, through a spokesperson, confirmed that he and his wife went to the doctor on Saturday evening to speak to the doctor about the meme.

The Shandros were the subject of a wave of sometimes vicious personal attacks on social networks after it was revealed last week that Andrea Shandro operated a Calgary business called Vital Partners Inc.

Among other services, Vital Partners offers complementary health insurance, including for certain cover struck off by the recent legislative changes advanced by Shandro.

The incorporation documents show that Shandro and his wife are co-owners of Vital Partners through their holding company, Shandro Holdings. The other owner is Andrea Shandro’s sister.

At the end of last week, the United Conservative government released a letter from Alberta ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler, who said that Shandro is not a director of the company, had transferred his shares in a blind trust and complied with the Conflicts of Interest Act.

Email exchanges

CBC News also obtained email exchanges between Shandro and individuals. The emails include a threat to send Parliament’s security services after someone and call another “madwoman” for voicing concerns about their alleged conflict.

Shandro’s behavior raises questions about his abilities as Minister of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, said political scientist Lori Turnbull, director of the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“He went to a private citizen to intimidate him in front of his family?” she says. “To say it’s a bad judgment is a huge understatement. What was going on in his head?”

Turnbull said health care professionals across the country remained calm and reassured the public during an extremely difficult time.

“It appears that this Minister of Health is not at all focused on the pandemic, which obviously places him in a special category among the country’s ministers of health and health practitioners,” said Turnbull.

“At a time like this, when we turn to them for leadership, he is intimidating people.”

“Delete your message”

Calgary doctor Dr. Mukarram Zaidi said Shandro and his wife Andrea Shandro, who live in the same neighborhood, came to his house around 7:00 p.m. the Saturday. Zaidi’s two teenage sons played basketball in the driveway.

“[Shandro] tell my kids that he wants to talk to me and that they have to stay inside, “because” they don’t want to listen to what’s going to happen, “said Zaidi.

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi said the confrontation in the aisle was overwhelming. (James Young / CBC)

Zaidi said he had put on a parka and slippers and went out into the aisle to face the Shandros, who were about three meters on the sidewalk.

The boys entered. But with their mother and another brother, they saw and heard the confrontation through a window, said Zaidi.

“He yells at me and his wife yells at me,” said Zaidi. “[They said] that they receive death threats and that what I did was wrong, and [I] shouldn’t publish things.

“And it’s a whole scene – everyone is at home, everyone is listening. I say to myself:” OK, you know what? Tell me what to do. Let’s solve it in a civil way. “”

“He said,” Delete your message. “I thought,” OK, I’m just going to delete my message. But let’s go home. “Because he was not fit for a chat because he was screaming, crying and his wife was screaming.”

“The minister will always defend his wife”

Shandro refused a request for an interview.

In a statement sent by email, his press secretary Steve Buick said: [last] Friday alone, Andrea Shandro received a number of threatening emails and phone calls at her workplace. Defamatory articles on social networks like the one published by Dr. Zaidi contributed to these attacks.

“Of course, the minister has tried to talk to his long-time acquaintance and his neighbor,” the statement said. Shandro asked Zaidi to withdraw the post and he did so, the statement said.

“The minister will always defend his wife – especially in the face of harassment and threats,” said the press release, adding that “the spouses of elected officials do not register to be subjected to baseless political attacks, such as this one. ” It is deeply regrettable that some have voluntarily attempted to do collateral damage to a small businesswoman in their fight with the government. “

Zaidi said CBC News contacted him; he did not contact the media regarding his confrontation with Shandro. He said he understands that it was a difficult time for Shandro and his wife and that he has forgiven them.

But he said, “I would like my privacy to be respected because now my wife is afraid for the safety of me and the family.”

Shandro did not answer a question from CBC News as to whether he would apologize to Zaidi.

Zaidi has known Shandro for years

Shandro and Zaidi have known each other for years. Both were members of the constituency association for Calgary MPU MP Mike Ellis.

Zaidi said he republished a widely circulated meme showing a photo of Shandro with the caption for the bubble: “So every Albertan I can start health care is another client that we can sign up for Vital Partners. We will be rich! “

Shandro has proposed billing changes that will reduce the amount paid to doctors for various types of patient visits, angering many doctors and forcing some to cut staff and even close their offices.

During the confrontation, Zaidi said that Andrea Shandro shouted to him that he only cares about money.

“I felt demeaned at the time,” said Zaidi. Doctors are particularly angry about accusations from Shandro and members of the public that doctors are overpaid, even if they risk their lives to provide health care during the pandemic.

Minister’s emails are “inappropriate”

In email exchanges with individuals obtained by CBC News, Shandro threatened to send provincial protection services after a woman and accused another person of being “crazy” and a partisan “bully” is joined to the NDP to “harass” his wife.

“It is completely inappropriate and it is almost unimaginable that a minister would speak to a voter or a citizen or anyone that way,” said Turnbull after examining the emails, which contained no threat to Shandro. or his wife.

“I just think he’s trying to intimidate anyone who asks about [the alleged conflict]. ”

A ministerial assistant from Shandro mistakenly sent an internal thread to one of the citizens. The thread shows that Andrea Shandro forwarded emails to Vital Partners at the Minister’s office and that the Minister responded to them.

“Who is it? [Is this] one of the emails that Andrea sent this morning? “wrote ministerial assistant Chad Hallman.

“Minister, do not answer these questions and do not send these emails personally,” Hallman said in the March 20 email. “I will send them on your behalf. It is much easier for me to come across a sword than you do.

“Be careful. They want to make you angry and make you say something impulsive.”

Calgare Janice Fraser sent a single email to Vital Partners via the company’s website. Less than an hour after sending, she received an email from Tyler Shandro.

“Sending threatening emails to my wife is totally inappropriate and must stop,” he wrote. “If you want to believe lies about it on social media, it is up to you. But you can send threatening emails to this office and this office only.

“Send him a new email and he will be referred to protection services.”

“I was terrified,” says a woman

In an interview, Fraser said that when she read Shandro’s threat to send protective services after her, she “physically started to tremble. I was terrified.”

Fraser had worked as a constituency assistant for two MPs, a Liberal and a New Democrat. In an e-mail back to Shandro, she told him that she knew what was threatening and that she had neither done it to Shandro nor to his wife.

She also told him that she knew he did not have the power to order protective services to investigate anyone.

“He was trying to shut me up and scare me,” Fraser told CBC News.

Another recipient of an email from Shandro requested anonymity for fear of losing his job.

In an email exchange, Shandro finally said to the person, “If you don’t want to be called crazy, don’t lie [my wife] and join the NDP to harass and intimidate a family member. “

The citizen told Shandro that he did not intimidate his wife and that he was not a member of the NDP. The person reminded Shandro that he was an elected official.

“When you are in this role, you are under control,” wrote the citizen. “It’s not bullying – it makes you accountable.”

