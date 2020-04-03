Alberta Minister of Health Used Confidential Information to Call Protestors

When Dr. John Julyan-Gudgeon went to a hospital event to protest the cuts in health care, he did not expect this to lead to an after hours cell phone call on the cell phone from the Minister of Health.

But that’s exactly what happened.

The doctor attended a provincial funding announcement at Red Deer Regional Hospital February 26. During his stay, he said, he tried to contact Minister Tyler Shandro to explain his problems with the province’s proposed health care overhaul.

Shandro’s office says the doctor was persistent – Julyan-Gudgeon agreed the interaction was a bit tense – and security advised the minister to continue. Shandro then asked a member of the Alberta Health Service (AHS) public relations staff for the man’s phone number.

At around 9:00 p.m. the following night, Julyan-Gudgeon’s cell phone rang unexpectedly. He recognized the voice but still asked.

“Who is it?”

“It’s Tyler Shandro.”

The conversation was “neutral,” says Julyan-Gudgeon. The Minister listened to his concerns about the cuts and shared his contact information with the doctor if he had any suggestions for the future.

He asked how the Minister got his personal number (the contact details he keeps carefully) and Shandro said he got it from AHS.

Julyan-Gudgeon says he was never contacted to seek consent to disclose the unlisted cell number.

“I was shocked and worried and a little intimidated,” he said.

He filed an official complaint with the Privacy Commissioner this week.

He was not the only one to receive a call that evening.

“The Minister of Health found me”

Another doctor checked his cell phone for a voicemail from the Minister of Health saying he had obtained his personal AHS number. She had attended the same event but had neither spoken to Shandro nor agreed to provide her contact information. She returned her call later.

“It was intimidating,” she said. “The Minister of Health found me.”

CBC News has agreed not to reveal his identity due to concerns for his private life and career.

The Minister’s office confirmed these two interactions.

Colleen Turner, an AHS public affairs officer, said she found the doctors’ phone numbers for the minister after he asked for them. She “assumed their consent was implied” and tried to be helpful.

“In retrospect, I should have obtained consent before sharing the doctor’s contact information.”

AHS has informed the Alberta Medical Association of the incident and has stated that it will not happen again.

Shandro’s office said that the minister was unaware that the numbers had not been obtained correctly and just wanted to speak to the doctors.

“The minister would not have wanted a private or unlisted number,” they said in an email.

Doctors vs. Minister

The two doctors expressed concern about the precedent that this creates for the interactions between the doctors and the Minister.

“There is concern that those in positions of authority may reach the organizations they are supposed to lead in a moral and ethical manner in order to obtain information to promote their own personal intentions,” said Julyan-Gudgeon.

“This ability to communicate, this relationship between the ministry and the doctors is becoming sour.”

Julyan-Gudgeon says he was so shaken by the unsolicited call that he was unable to effectively communicate his concerns about the changes in health care.

Over the next few weeks, Julyan-Gudgeon’s messages became “harassing,” according to the minister’s office.

Security advised the minister to cut off communication with the doctor – who maintains that while his public tweets were contradictory, his private messages to the minister were constructive, which Shandro’s office later confirmed.

@shandro 3 … the least you can do is answer my calls. Man up. Can you do that Man the f up. Your complicated ivory tower and conflict of interest will not save you when people’s judgment occurs. & mdash;@ John1MD

Doctors question these potential breaches of privacy law and the level of ministerial access to information from private citizens, but this is not the only controversy that Shandro has encountered in his interactions with doctors.

The United Conservative government’s plans for health care have been widely criticized by doctors and nurses. Many of these changes have been suspended due to COVID-19.

Julyan-Gudgeon was part of a group that sent a open letter to government asking them to suspend these changes.

As the provincial face of this file, the Minister of Health was involved in the aftermath.

In March, Shandro and his wife were also accused of reprimanding a Calgary doctor at home in front of his wife and children for republishing a derogatory meme on Facebook.

CBC News also obtained email exchanges between Shandro and individuals, which included a threat to send Parliament’s security services after a single person.

NDP called for resignation of Shandro over incidents, request that Prime Minister Jason Kenney set aside.

Leader of the Opposition Rachel Notley asks Jason Kenney to fire the Alberta Minister of Health after Tyler Shandro berated a Calgary doctor in this house – but Kenney is by Shandro’s side. 1:05

Mobile phone numbers: essential for employment or for sacrosanct information?

A privacy expert worries about his message that politicians will randomly call citizens who disagree with them.

“It is like getting a home address and knocking on the door and saying,” Hello, I’m your boss, Minister, I’d like to chat with you, “” said Sharon Polsky, President of Privacy and access. Council of Canada.

“Personal information is sacrosanct.”

Polsky says that if the information is used for purposes other than those for which it was collected without authorization, it is generally a “violation of the law”.

Under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Personal Information Act, personal information can only be disclosed to a third party if the person has consented – or in very limited circumstances without consent.

For example, a public body may be authorized to access, but only if the information is essential for the performance of its functions. Information can also be shared with a member of the Legislative Assembly, but only if a citizen has explicitly asked for help in solving a particular problem.

Calgarians gathered in late February to protest cuts to the public service, including health care, after the 2020 budget. (Helen Pike / CBC)

You must meet a high bar to legally access email addresses or personal phone numbers.

If a doctor believes their personal information has been improperly collected, used or disclosed, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta says they can file a complaint. Julyan-Gudgeon has it, the second doctor does not intend to.

Polsky says she can’t think of anything in Alberta’s privacy laws that would warrant Shandro’s access and use of private cell phone numbers, particularly outside of normal business hours.

He could have been completely innocent, but again the perception, the appearance of irregularity is there. – Sharon Polsky, Privacy and Access Council of Canada

“She could have been completely innocent, but again the perception, the appearance of irregularity is there,” she said.

The Privacy Commissioner investigated a similar case in 2013. The Minister of Education used information from the Alberta teacher registration system to send a mass email to 34,000 teachers. Dozens of complaints have been made regarding the unauthorized disclosure of personal email addresses.

The investigation found that the Minister of Education had violated the Privacy Act and concluded that it was inappropriate for him to have used school databases to contact teachers on their personal emails.

Lack of education and training on privacy laws is also a big problem, says Polsky. She adds that even if staff are aware of the rules, having a higher-ranking person requesting confidential information can create an imbalance of power.

“[Staff] cannot afford to simply speak and say something that could be interpreted as a challenge to the sovereignty of a minister. “

She says that Shandro or someone in her office should have known to ask for the source of the information.

Confidentiality issues are a major concern, but the two doctors are also upset by the escalation of these births in the midst of a pandemic.

Julyan-Gudgeon offered to withdraw his complaint to the Privacy Commissioner and speak to Shandro if the department shows that he is willing to restore confidence and progress with the doctors.

“I am beginning to wonder whether or not we can have an effective relationship between the doctors and this ministry. It all seems to become a war and we should not be at war,” said Julyan-Gudgeon.