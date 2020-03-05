Alberta moves to ‘delisted’ park called another download to municipalities

Alberta’s municipal head says that a state plan to delegate dozens of Alberta parks and other protected areas to third-party management is only another way to shift costs to other government levels. States.

“Yes, it’s a download,” said Al Kemere. “I think this is a flight of responsibility.”

On Tuesday, the US Conservative Party government announced that 20 state parks will be closed or partially closed. We will also remove state recreation areas and other parks in Park List 164 (many of which are full of campers during the summer months), unless a third party, such as a city list, agrees to operate it.

This move was immediately criticized by park supporters, political critics, and user groups.

Kemerele said on Wednesday that the announcement by Environment Minister Jason Nixon was unexpected.

“It’s definitely a surprise. One week ago, you probably didn’t know about this.”

The Alberta Government has announced plans to close 20 state parks in addition to handing over protected areas. (David Gray / CBC)

Mr Kemere said the state made the surprise even worse because he wanted to double the value of tourism to Alberta’s economy.

“Hearing this happened seemed almost contrary to that approach.”

Nixon said the move was made because the state could not receive a $ 50 million difference between the costs of parks and what would come from rent.

According to government documents, the move is said to save $ 5 million. Nixon said it would be more, but he couldn’t say much.

Meanwhile, park defenders have troubled finding government examples of revoking certification instead of creating parks.

“Other states have previously delisted parks, but often decades ago-not the size seen here in Alberta,” said Katie Morrison of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Association.

The sum of municipal “pressure points”

Kemmere said there might be a few local governments that could cover the costs of running the park. But not much.

“For the municipality to take over this, and everything else changing … I don’t know what the appetite will be.”

Members of Alberta’s municipality have already paid for the expanded local police costs mandated by the state. The state has also reduced city taxes applicable to certain types of gas wells and will do the same for other types of wells.

Similarly, many small communities are facing large holes in budgets from energy companies that do not pay property taxes.

“When we put all the elements together, it’s a huge pressure point for all members,” says Kemere. “There will be some of these areas where parks exist, but municipalities may not have the tools to handle them.”

He said it would cause more problems in the future. Campers do not stop, and without organized and managed campsites, random camps increase.

“It will not be very well controlled,” Kemere said. “It will cause a completely different problem in an environment we don’t currently have.”

Kemmere said the issue would be prominent at a municipal meeting next week.

“Make sure this conversation takes place.”