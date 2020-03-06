Alberta prosecutors have added evidence to object to murder for Calgary’s “murderer”

Ten years ago, Shelby Helczak was slandered as a “baby killer” in Calgary, and was so recognized in news reports and social media.

Her 18-year-old mother Herchak was later charged with a second murder in 2010 after her 26-year-old son Daniel died.

Herchak claims that he accidentally dropped his baby during the restless night.

There is now evidence of significant discrepancies in findings collected from infant autopsies. This is a dispute that seems to have raised doubts about the murder charges.

Documents retrieved by Fifth Estate As part of several autopsy investigations in Alberta 10 years ago, in 2012 the Chief Medical Examiner Office changed the “ method ” of death from “ murder ” to “ undecided ” in Hercak’s baby autopsy report States that it has changed.

The office also investigated the possibility that the baby died of a “short fall” rather than intentionally injuring it.

The agreement shows that the information was being provided to prosecutors in the then Hachak case, but nevertheless the charges of second-degree murder remained in place.

Hellhack said Fifth Estate She only learned about changes in the way of death after journalists recently found records buried in Calgary’s civil court files.

“It may have changed everything dramatically,” said Helczak, who spent time in prison.

“This document should have been open to everyone.”

Agnostic of other pathological evidence, Herchak stated that he had ultimately agreed to an alleged negligent lawsuit in October 2013 to avoid life imprisonment on second-degree murder. She said she felt helpless, facing the testimony of a pathologist who performed the autopsy.

Dr. Evan Mash studied at the University of Calgary. He performed an autopsy at the attending physician’s Calgary office in 2010 and 2011. (University of Calgary)

The law requires prosecutors to provide defendants by providing all relevant records obtained. This is a process called disclosure.

Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office refused to answer a series of questions in sent emails and letters Fifth Estate What has happened over the past few weeks in a record describing undetermined ways of death.

Her Chak’s lawyer, Kim Ross, has not responded to some calls or emails. Fifth Estate Regarding whether he was provided with additional medical reports that could be used in her defense.

Review of examiner’s findings

At the heart of Herchak’s autopsy dispute was Dr. Evan Matshes, a former Alberta prosecutor who performed more than 250 autopsies in the state in 2010 and 2011.

After he quit his role, questions were raised about some of his findings. Therefore, the state hired a panel of forensic pathologists in November 2012 to urge him to review his 14 cases. They concluded that he had made “irrational” discoveries with 13 people.

Matshes objected to the conclusions of the External Committee, stating that he was a victim of “local politics and personal rehabilitation.” He is standing by his work.

Fifth Estate Last month, an external panel of three experts reported that they had challenged two important aspects of the original Herchak autopsy. Experts opposed Matshes’ statement that there was brain damage at least a week ago.

“I do not agree that this represents the past 7-15 days of injuries,” they wrote.

These three forensic pathologists wrote that Matshes’ statement of the second fracture was “concerned” that it could in fact be a natural separation of the infant’s skull.

During the same period, the chief medical examer’s office was involved in preparing Hellak’s trial. Documents retrieved by Fifth Estate Here is a discussion of the observations Mash made after performing Daniel Hellchach’s necropsy.

On one side there was a report of a mash, by which time he had left Alberta and worked in the United States.

On the other side there was a new report by a pathologist. He was asked to redo Mash’s autopsy for the chief medical inspector’s office. Dr. Elizabeth Brooks Rimsch was later promoted to a physician in Alberta, The role she will soon leave .

Brooks-Lim did not return some messages for comment.

Dr. Elizabeth Brookslim reviewed the autopsy report of Daniel Herczak, a 26-year-old baby who died in 2010, before becoming an Alberta physician. (Chief medical inspector’s office in Alberta)

Documents show that when reviewing Mash’s autopsy, Crown Prosecutor’s Office was in contact with the Chief Prosecutor’s Office.

“I was given the tedious task of rewriting the report from scratch,” Brooks Lim wrote to a colleague in an email on July 7, 2012. “Also, the Crown has a strict time limit and has been asked to complete this case in one month … the case is due for trial.”

I am disturbed by all this. -Kira Lee

According to documents, when Brooks Rim questioned the discovery of the original murder and began investigating the possibility of accidental death, Mash wrote a letter directly to the State Minister of Justice for a review of his work. I complained.

Matshes copied a letter to Jonathan Denis on September 10, 2012 to several others, including the Herchak Prosecutor, Chief Prosecutor, and the Chief of Calgary Police.

“I’m worried that the motivation for this review is … not pursuing the truth, but not trusting me,” Mash wrote.

Matshes told the Minister that he recently reviewed his research and obtained three opinions from other forensic pathologists who supported his findings.

Two months after Matshes expressed concern about the Brooks-Lim review, the Alberta Department of Justice hired an independent panel of three experts to review some of his work. They will also dispute some of his important discoveries regarding the Helczak incident.

Reporting alone can change case lawyers: lawyers

This evidence has been Fifth EstateAppears on its own to increase the likelihood of a miscarriage of justice.

“I’m disturbed by all this,” said Caila Lee, a Vancouver criminal defense lawyer. Fifth Estate. “From my point of view, these medical reports raise reasonable doubts.”

Lee, who specializes in disclosure issues, said that Brooks Rim’s report alone could change the outcome of this case, and that all opinions regarding Daniel Helczak’s autopsy should be submitted to court. .

Lee said that even based on the limited documents she reviewed, she would have tried to dismiss the lawsuit if she was a lawyer for Harthack.

“I would have wanted them to withdraw the charges … I think it could have happened based on a second medical report,” Lee said.

While Fifth Estate After reviewing the overview of the Matshes and Brooks-Lim reports, the journalists have not obtained the full documentation and may provide additional context.

Shelby Herchak has requested her lawyer file from her former lawyer, but has not yet received it at the time of publication.

One of the unanswered questions in Herchak was that all parties mentioned Brooks-Lim’s report or the discovery of an expert review, despite additional evidence that might have been used in her defense. That is why the signed statement of the fact was not the panel.

Herchak was sentenced to five and a half years in prison in 2014 following a plea bargain on the negligence of his son’s death. (Meghan Grant / CBC)

However, findings that seemed controversial were included. In particular, the agreement states as the fact that there were “previous healing, brain injury” and “occipital fractures” 7-15 days ago. Both of these findings were questioned by the expert review board.

When asked Fifth Estate, The head and current head of the Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office, said at least one member of the Expert Committee had reviewed the medical aspects of the agreed facts statement and confirmed its accuracy.

In that case, it appears that one of the three medical inspectors changed positions and supported the evidence that had been disputed in a previous report.

Alberta’s Department of Justice did not name a medical inspector who explicitly approved the statement of agreement.

Ministry officials did not respond Fifth Estate Question on whether to release three health professionals from a confidentiality agreement signed for clarity.

The text does not contain a new report

In addition to a statement of the agreed facts, the exhibit filed with the court for Hartak’s decision contained Mash’s first autopsy findings, but the exhibit list contained nothing about other reports Not mentioned.

The judge has ruled Herchak for five and a half years, but has reduced working hours.

Herchak says how the justice system treated her during the trial process was “terrifying.” (Rachel Ward / CBC)

according to Calgary Herald Judge Christine Eidsvik at the time referred to evidence of “healing from brain injury”, but more than a week ago.

The judge also noted additional medical injuries to the occiput, which were also questioned by three health professionals but whose reports were not included in the evidence.

“Intentionally injured Daniel these wounds, but not by accident,” AIDSVIC told Herczak in a ruling. Calgary Sun Report.

According to media reports, Hercak and her mother sobbed in court after hearing the judge’s words.

Herczak lawyer Kim Ross said: Calgary Sun He was satisfied with the result.

“I think it’s a good sentence. It was backed by much of what I submitted.

Judge Greg Repp of Alberta participated in the autopsy debate via a series of letters to Fifth Estate. He claims that when the Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office was under surveillance, he fulfilled his obligation to disclose some external review panels of Mash’s work. (CBC)

With a letter written on Fifth Estate In January A state judge Gregory Repp, who once led the Alberta prosecutor’s office, alleged that the expert review board report would be passed to Hercak’s attorney.

“For Helchak, [the prosecution service] We have fully met our disclosure obligations, “wrote Rep.

After exchanging a series of letters on the Expert Review Panel document, Repp stated that he would not answer additional questions for the following reasons: Ongoing prosecution service review by an external lawyer .

Fifth Estate We urged the Alberta Department of Justice to comment on Brooks Rim’s report. Officials there also refused to answer the question, citing ongoing investigations.

Herchak “Angry and frustrated”

Today, there are persistent questions as to why the Department of Justice did not conduct a final review of Mash’s work, which was once required by “Judicial Management.”

In November 2013, the ministry agreed to “counter out” the results of the expert review panel in court after claiming that Matthes was not given time to respond.

Matshes continues to work as an expert witness and forensic pathologist in the United States. While contracting in Texas, his company came. Suspected use of body parts for research without permission . The company’s Texas office was stormed by the FBI in September 2019. The investigation is ongoing. Matshes has denied all claims and has not been charged.

Herchak said she was disappointed by everyone involved in her case who knew the evidence that she believed she had cleared her.

“I am angry and frustrated.”

Herchak said he felt that the judiciary had treated her “whole, horrible and honest”.

