Alberta Reports 18 New Cases of COVID-19, Some in All Regions of the Province

Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 74, including five hospitalized, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

The province has reported a case in the northern and southern health zones, which means the disease is now being detected across Alberta, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, one of thousands of people who self-employed -isolated during the pandemic after experiencing constant mild symptoms. with colds.

“This is what our new standard looks like,” said Hinshaw during a video conference call in the Alberta Legislative Media Room.

“I would say that the risk to Albertans cannot be classified as simple low, medium or high at this point.”

“The risk has increased [with] community transmission and Albertans must be aware of what they do every day. The choices they make in their daily lives can save lives. Staying home when they are sick can save lives. “

Although her symptoms do not appear to be compatible with COVID-19, Hinshaw said it was tested on Monday and is now awaiting results.

“It is important to note that no one is exempt from staying at home even if they have mild symptoms,” she said.

She said she continues to perform all of her duties.

“Although I know it is not possible for everyone, the ability to work from home will become more important for those in jobs where it is possible,” said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw said the province currently has no plans to close restaurants, bars or casinos, as other jurisdictions have done.

Hours after the federal government closed the country to most foreign travelers, Hinshaw said limiting flights from outside of Canada could help slow the spread of the virus.

Information will be distributed at all Alberta airports to advise travelers arriving in the province what to do, when and how to isolate themselves.

The total number of cases in Alberta includes: