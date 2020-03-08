Alberta Should Leave Canada If “Absolute Necessities” Are Not Satisfied, Brian Jean Says

One of Alberta’s most prominent conservative voices and a former provincial opposition leader is asking Ottawa to accede to a series of demands – or risk separation.

Brian Jean was the former leader of the Wildrose Party before he merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to create the United Conservative Party, losing the leadership contest to Jason Kenney.

Jean has largely remained out of provincial politics since then, denying rumors in 2019 that he might back soon.

But the former member for Fort McMurray-Conklin, in a column published by the Edmonton Journal On Saturday, Ottawa is asking for four “absolute necessities” – and points out that if these demands are not met by Canada, Alberta should leave.

“I think right now most Albertans believe Canada is broken,” said Jean in an interview with CBC News. “There are fundamental problems with our Confederation, with our country, and most Albertans want to address them.”

These necessities, as described by Jean, include familiar echoes of the measures currently being studied by the Alberta “fair” committee, which must present its recommendations. in less than a month.

In any case, John advocates for the implementation of constitutional changes – four “basic things” with which most Canadians will agree:

Change Canada’s constitution to “demand that each province be treated fairly and equally”.

Oblige the House of Commons or the Senate to have real representation depending on the population.

Establish an amendment that would prohibit the federal government from passing legislation that would affect a province without the majority consensus of the deputies and senators of that province.

Require that the constitution state that no province can prevent a province “from having access to tidal waters or from trading with the rest of the world”.

While John said he was “not a separatist”, he said he thought Albertans had reached a breaking point.

“I think it is fair to say that if you are in a marriage where one of the spouses is continuously violent towards the other, that you should look for a better place to be if they do not listen to reason” said Jean. “No one should stay in a violent relationship. Currently, the majority of Albertans believe that this is somewhat of a violent relationship.

“Certainly, a good number of them think that it is irremediable.”

Throw support behind Kenney

The person best placed to make these requests in Ottawa, said Jean, is Kenney – a notable suggestion given the turbulent history between the two men.

In February 2019, Jean demanded Kenney’s withdrawal statements that all of the campaigns used polling stations, stating that his team “never cheated”.

Leak of internal UCP documents obtained by CBC News in March 2019 revealed that Jason Kenney’s leadership campaign collaborated with his colleague Jeff Callaway’s campaign during the 2017 leadership contest, targeting Jean’s campaign.

“Prime Minister Kenney, in my opinion, is one of the strongest Canadian federalists on the scene and, politically, is best placed to represent us in constitutional discussions at this time,” said Jean.

When asked why he now supports Kenney, Jean said he couldn’t think of anyone better placed to do the job.

“He has been a former federal minister for 10 years,” he said. “He is very well placed to know exactly any movement that could be taken by the federal government or other provinces, and I think he would succeed in defending this position.”

When asked if he would present himself in a scenario where Alberta would separate from Canada – or support Kenney or someone like Wexit Leader Peter downing – John said “it’s up to the people.”

“Right now, I have a lot of family responsibilities. But I recognize, living in Fort McMurray and spending time in other big cities in Alberta, that there are other people who are very serious about this movement, like Mr. Downing and others, “he said. “Sooner or later, if it is not resolved … then someone will stand up.”

Column is “extremely problematic,” says professor

Melanee Thomas, associate professor of political science at the University of Calgary, said that while recognizing that some Albertans are frustrated, it is not the same as “the federation is being shattered.”

“I think this column is extremely problematic … I have stated publicly that what I have seen since the middle of the federal election is some Alberta political elites who are working very hard to stir up a particular form of angry alienation” said Thomas. “I think it’s irresponsible because it doesn’t really correspond to a lot of what we see in terms of public opinion.”

Thomas also disputes the fact that Jean speaks of Alberta as an “unappreciated colony” in his column.

“When we talk about colonialism, we have to be very careful in Canada to use the right reference, and the reference in this case would be to indigenous peoples,” she said. “Nothing in Alberta’s experience with federation merits the use of the term” colony.

“Its use in this case is completely racially deaf in terms of what colonialism looks like today.”

She added that entrenched constitutional law is extremely difficult to change, so that John’s adversarial approach is unlikely to bear fruit.

“If it is actually a question of amending the constitution, the public must be other Canadians. I don’t think these kinds of approaches show Alberta in a productive light, where other Canadians can be sure that we will be truly reasonable negotiating partners, “said Thomas.

“I think it’s a reasonable question for Albertans to ask, ‘Why are these political elites working so hard to make us mad at the federal government?'”

Equalization issues

In his column, Jean quotes “the more than 20 billion dollars that we contribute to equalization [Canada] simultaneously [seeks] to prevent our future prosperity. “

Calgary economist Trevor Tombe said that although John refers to equalization several times in his column, each time “he does it by mistake”.

“[He] repeats some widely held but incorrect beliefs about how the program works and who funds it, “said Tombe.” For example, the first line of the article notes that Alberta contributes $ 20 billion to the equalization program, but this is simply not the case. The entire national program represents only $ 20.6 billion this year. “

Tombe said that Alberta taxpayers pay more federal income than they receive in federal spending in the province, but this is a consequence of the high income levels that exist in Alberta.

“Alberta has paid about 17% of the federal budget in recent years, but about 17% of the Canadian economy for most federal revenue because it is linked to income through income taxes or sales taxes, “he said. “It naturally follows that people with higher incomes pay more, and Alberta has more people with higher incomes than most other provinces.”

There is no denying that there is real frustration in Alberta, said Tombe, but it is not certain that Jean’s column helps this matter.

“There are significant political issues regarding pipelines in particular, they have caused a lot of concern and are the subject of legitimate debate,” said Tombe. “But if he wants to invoke false and misleading statements about how equalization works or how federal transfers work or who pays the federal budget in general, that is not helpful.”